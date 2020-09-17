The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar, Bloomingdale's and More
Pearls are truly a timeless classic, but in recent years, pearls have had a resurgence as a big trend in jewelry and accessories -- presented in cool, modern ways.
A variety of pearls are now seen in an array of fashion items from earrings and bags to headbands. Choose from designs ranging in fancy, glitzy iterations reserved for special occasions to effortlessly stylish options for everyday wear.
Favorite fashion brands such as Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, BaubleBar and Lele Sadoughi all offer gorgeous pearl styles.
Below, check out ET Style's selection of the best pearl jewelry and accessories.
This Kate Spade Pearly Delight Double Pendant is made of gold plated metal and glass pearls.
Delicate gold-plated hoops with twisted sterling silver and pearl drops.
These Kate Spade Rise and Shine Pearl Studs are perfect for when you want to add a hit of classiness and shine to any outfit. Get these pearl studs now for under $20, while supplies last.
Venessa Arizaga's Disco Shark Necklace is made with freshwater cultured pearls with a shark tooth shaped charm.
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
These BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings will add a bit of class and polish every time you wear these beauties. Get them now for 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Eloquii Flare Sleeve Pearl Top has boat neck sleeves with a pearl blouse.
