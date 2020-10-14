Shopping

The Best Prime Day Deals on Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg and Soludos

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at the at Prime Day event at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoeskids shoes,leggingsdiamondsdeals under $50loungewearunderwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto

Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.

REGULARLY $99

Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks

These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.

REGULARLY $100

Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Travel Flat Sandal
Amazon
Travel Flat Sandal
Steve Madden

These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 19% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are major -- for a minor price. 

REGULARLY $215

Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos

These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.

REGULARLY $125.03

Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG

These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $120

Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos

These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $182.32

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS

These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.

REGULARLY $89

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos

These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $124 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $154.99

Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Amazon
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs

These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver.

REGULARLY $44.99

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 

REGULARLY $99

Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.

REGULARLY $79

Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk
Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk

These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles.

REGULARLY $40

Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandal
Amazon
Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden

These leather Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals come in four colors: tan, black, rose gold and yellow.

REGULARLY $59.95

On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. 

REGULARLY $50

