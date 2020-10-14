The Best Prime Day Deals on Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg and Soludos
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals at the at Prime Day event at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind, like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip-flops. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste ,Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on designer sandals we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
These Travel Flat Sandal by Steve Madden are just what you need to spike up an outfit. These Steve Madden Flat Sandals are 19% off, while supplies last.
These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are major -- for a minor price.
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer.
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are $124 off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver.
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades.
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
These über-comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles.
These leather Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals come in four colors: tan, black, rose gold and yellow.
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed.
