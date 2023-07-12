Today is the second day of Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, meaning we've got another day of steals and deals you won't want to miss. If you've been considering purchasing a Theragun, head over to Therabody where it's prime time to save on the brand's best-in-class percussive massage guns.

Right now, Therabody has an impressive Prime Day sale, offering up to $250 off Theraguns that can help relieve stress and boost your overall mood after a long day — or even recover from the intensity of Amazon Prime Day shopping.

Shop the Theragun Sale

For a limited time, Therabody is slashing prices on three popular massage guns and recovery tech during the Theragun Prime Day sale. Perfect for reducing muscle soreness, improving mobility, and helping you relax after tough workouts or workdays, you can snag some the best massage gun models at major discounts.

There's no telling when this limited-time sale ends, but there is only one day left of Amazon Prime Day, so we recommend snagging these Theragun deals while you can. Therabody is offering $30 off the Theragun Mini, $90 off the Theragun Prime, and $250 off the unrivaled Theragun Pro. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun. $199 $169 Shop Now

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $349 Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. $299 $209 Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for $250 off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

Also included in the Therabody Prime Day Sale is the best-selling Theragun bundle, which pairs the Theragun Pro with the ultra-portable Theragun Mini. Get $170 off the ultimate Theragun pair with this amazing package deal.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Dropped New Prime Day Deals That You Don't Want to Miss

All Our Favorite Yeti Drinkware and Coolers Are On Sale for Prime Day

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

At-Home Workout Gear for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are 54% Off Right Now

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money