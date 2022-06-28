The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More

If you started working from home during the pandemic, there might be one thing from the office (beyond the coffee maker) that you miss dearly: the printer. Having a good, quality printer comes in handy whether you're working from home, still in school, or running a small business from your living room.

Looking for a printer that can do it all? All-in-one printers are multi-functional devices that usually provide printing, faxing, copying and scanning abilities. You can also wirelessly print from your phone or other smart devices and some even include photo-printing features. From inkjet printers to laser printers, we rounded up the best printers for home use and all your printing needs.

No matter your budget, there's an excellent printer from top-rated brands like HP, Canon, and Epson for everyone on this list. Keep reading to find the one that's right for you.

Best home office printers overall

If you run a small business, or print in high volumes for your work-from-home job, you likely want a fast, all-in-one printer with a large paper tray. Here are the best all-in-one printer options, per user reviews, for your home office.

Canon Wireless MegaTank Small Office All-in-One Printer Amazon Canon Wireless MegaTank Small Office All-in-One Printer This wireless Canon printer is a compact, yet powerful option for business printing. It is a fast printer, churning out 24 black-and-white pages per minute. Unlike standard printers that use replaceable cartridges, this one has large-sized, individual tanks of ink for each color, allowing you to print up to 6,000 black-and-white, or 14,000 color documents with a single ink set. $700 $650 Buy Now

Brother Monochrome Compact All-In-One Laser Printer Amazon Brother Monochrome Compact All-In-One Laser Printer This monochrome Brother laser printer supports high-volume jobs — it prints up to 32 pages per minute. It has a large paper tray, and is equipped to handle a variety of sizes and paper types. As part of Amazon's Dash Replenishment service, you can opt to have ink replacements auto-delivered. $280 Buy Now

Best home office printers for photo printing

If you take a lot of family photos, you'll want a printer that produces colorful and great-looking pictures. Per user reviews, the following all-in-one color printers do a great job at printing photos.

Canon All-In-One Printer Amazon Canon All-In-One Printer This all-in-one Canon printer offers document printing, scanning, fax, copying and photo printing. You can print from your phone using Apple AirPrint. (The machine also supports printing via Android.) The Canon device features a large, touchscreen display panel. The maximum print resolution for images is 4800 x 1200 dpi. $230 $169 Buy Now

HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer Amazon HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan. $220 Buy Now

Best budget home office printers

If you need a basic but reliable printer for your home office, or your family's school assignments, then check out these compact and affordable printer options.

