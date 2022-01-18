The Best Protective Face Masks for Kids - KN95, KF94, and N95
Kids are back at school after winter break, and if they're in class for in-person learning, they probably need a hefty supply of face masks to protect them from coronavirus (COVID-19) -- especially now with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
After a short break from mask mandates last summer, many city and local governments are now requiring people to wear a face covering indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and its now dominant strain, the Omicron variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Many retailers offer a cloth face mask that is an alternative to true personal protective equipment (PPE), but with the speed Omicron is spreading, a lot of people are trading in their cloth reusable face mask for disposable N95, KN95 and KF94 masks for better protection.
If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), and allows for unrestricted breathing.
Browse ET's picks for the best face masks for kids below.
N95, KN95 and KF94 Masks for Kids:
Cloth Masks for Kids:
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
