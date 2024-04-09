Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Luggage Deals to Shop This Spring — Up to 54% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite Presidents' Day Sale
Samsonite
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:37 AM PDT, April 9, 2024

Get ready to travel with the best deals on Samsonite luggage this spring.

With spring heating up, we don't blame you if you're already planning your next sunny getaway. To help get you set your sights on new destinations, Samsonite's sale is making it easy to invest in reliable luggage.

For a limited time, Samsonite is offering up to 54% off carry-ons, large suitcases and luggage sets. No matter where this spring or summer takes you, these Samsonite deals will help you travel confidently with luggage designed for the long haul. 

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for 25% off in six different colors.

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals before your next trip below.

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals for Spring 2024

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $130

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $180

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $210

Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set

Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$520 $370

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation.

$250 $160

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
Samsonite

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

$230 $161

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

46 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Stanley, Apple, Nespresso and More

Sales & Deals

46 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Stanley, Apple, Nespresso and More

Béis Just Launched New Kids Luggage

Lifestyle

Béis Just Launched New Kids Luggage

Away's New Soundwave Luggage Collection Is Extra Goovy

Home

Away's New Soundwave Luggage Collection Is Extra Goovy

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Spring Travel

Lifestyle

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Spring Travel

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring 2024

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring 2024

Tags:

Latest News