The Best Samsonite Memorial Day Deals: Save 30% On Luggage and Travel Bags for Summer

By Rebecca Rovenstine
While you're planning your summer getaways, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is kicking off the new season with major deals on suitcases as well as adventure-ready backpacks and bags. 

From hardside carry-ons to expandable spinners, the Samsonite Memorial Day Sale is offering 30% off best-selling luggage collections and bags with a focus on functionality that are also the best travel companions. 

Now through Tuesday, June 6, you can save on Samsonite luggage to travel in style this summer. No code is needed to unlock the Memorial Day savings. Whether you’re off on a business trip or spending a long weekend with family, Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Adventure awaits and the Samsonite sale has everything you'll need for your next trip. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on Samsonite luggage for summer 2023 travel that also make excellent graduation gifts. For even more travel savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day luggage sales happening right now. 

Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200$140
Freeform Large Spinner
Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite
Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280$196
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your bag and your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets. 

    $190$133
    Novaire 2 Piece Set
    Novaire 2 Piece Set
    Samsonite
    Novaire 2 Piece Set

    If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

    $450$300
    Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
    Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
    Samsonite
    Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set

    Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn. 

    $600$400
    Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
    Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

    The Winfield 2 hard shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded city streets with ease.

    $210$147
    Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
    Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Tru-Frame Carry-On Spinner

    The Tru-Frame, a brand new hard-shell frame luggage collection, is made of 100% Polycarbonate construction, and features a deluxe interior featuring two divider panels, two cross-straps and plenty of organizational pockets.

    $300$210
    SXK Carry-On Expandable Spinner
    SXK Carry-On Expandable Spinner
    Samsonite
    SXK Carry-On Expandable Spinner

    The Carry-On Expandable Spinner, a powerful travel companion, is constructed using fabric reinforced with Dupont™Kevlar® fibers, providing long lasting strength and durability. 

    $440$308
    Theorym Carry-On Spinner
    Theorym Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Theorym Carry-On Spinner

    The Theorym featyres a ZipWash™ Removable Lining-Refresh your suitcase after a long trip and extend the life of your investment, a removable USB charging pouch, and a custom designed TPR membrane top provides a comfortable grip. 

    $250$175
    Novaire Carry-On Spinner
    Novaire Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Novaire Carry-On Spinner

    Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. 

    $230$161
    Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
    Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

    The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

    $300$210
    Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
    Freeform Carry-On Spinner
    Samsonite
    Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

    You can actually get 25% off Samsonite's bestselling carry-on. Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

    $200$140

    Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

