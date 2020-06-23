The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the season. We’re excited about trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few.

We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from our favorite go-to brands to designer steals.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

'Bowrama' Sandal Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Bowrama' Sandal Tabitha Simmons This deal feels too good to be true! REGULARLY $595 $58.99 at Amazon

'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal Tabitha Simmons An on-trend and ladylike addition to your closet. REGULARLY $645 $202.50 at Amazon

Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ This simple, block-heeled sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress. REGULARLY $145 $52.38 at Amazon

Rina Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Rina Sandals SCHUTZ This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event. REGULARLY $175 $131.25 at Amazon

Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden Amazon Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back. REGULARLY $101 $53.03 at Amazon

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $34.95 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far