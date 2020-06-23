The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the season. We’re excited about trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop.
The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few.
We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from our favorite go-to brands to designer steals.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.
This deal feels too good to be true!
An on-trend and ladylike addition to your closet.
This simple, block-heeled sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress.
This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event.
In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back.
The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer
The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now
Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far