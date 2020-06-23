Shopping

The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the season. We’re excited about trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of options to shop. 

The sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage, and we've found amazing deals on essentials and designer pieces from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch to name a few. 

We shopped this massive sale for you and rounded up our picks from our favorite go-to brands to designer steals. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale

'Bowrama' Sandal
Tabitha Simmons
Tabitha Simmons Bowrama Sandal
Amazon
'Bowrama' Sandal
Tabitha Simmons

This deal feels too good to be true!

REGULARLY $595

'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Tabitha Simmons
Tabitha Simmons 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Amazon
'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Tabitha Simmons

An on-trend and ladylike addition to your closet. 

REGULARLY $645

Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Maribel Sandals
Amazon
Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ

This simple, block-heeled sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress. 

REGULARLY $145

Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals
Amazon
Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ

This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event. 

REGULARLY $175

Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden
Steven Women's Tippie Sandals
Amazon
Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden

In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back. 

REGULARLY $101

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed. 

REGULARLY $50

