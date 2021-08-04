The Best-Selling Cosori Air Fryer Is $20 Off at Amazon

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm these past few months, generating a massive range of delicious and fun air fryer recipes to try and hours of air fried content to consume online. If you still aren’t totally sold on the idea, maybe this sale on the best-selling Cosori Air Fryer will convince you.

The Cosori Air Fryer is one of Amazon's favorite air fryers with over 45,000 five-star reviews, and it's on sale right now for $20 off. With just 13 cooking functions, the Cosori may not be the most complex air fryer on the market, but its simple, straightforward design makes it a breeze to use while still fulfilling all of your frying needs. The Cosori air fryer comes with a booklet of 100 recipes to try out, and the clean-up after all that cooking will be relatively easy thanks to the removable, BPA-free dishwasher-safe drying baskets. The design of this air fryer is also meant to promote air circulation, so you won't have to deal with any nasty fumes when you’re frying.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it’s important to note that the Cosori uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods, and there are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try.



Now that you have all the facts, make sure to grab the Cosori Air Fryer while it’s on sale, and check out these handy accessories to go along with it...



Cosori Accessory Set Cosori via Amazon Cosori Accessory Set This set of BPA-free Cosori air fryer accessories includes a cake pan, pizza pan, meal holder, multi-purpose rack, silicone mat and an egg bites mold. All these accessories are made perfect for the Cosori air fryer, but will also work with larger fryers if you already have one! $32 Buy Now

Silicone Cooking Utensil Set Chareada via Amazon Silicone Cooking Utensil Set The pieces in this set of cooking utensils come with silicone heads to prevent scratching up your cookware, and durable stainless steel handles that will look stunning on any countertop. The set includes a slotted spatula, slotted spoon, flexible spatula, slotted turner, solid turner, pasta server, solid spoon, kitchen tongs, draining spoon, whisk, deep soup ladle, spatulas, a brush and a countertop utensil holder. $25 Buy Now

Condiment Serving Set Mud Pie via Amazon Condiment Serving Set This adorable three-sectioned condiment serving set is the perfect piece to top off your table. It comes with the embossed serving bowl and a condiment spreader. $29 Buy Now

