If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm these past few months, generating a massive range of delicious and fun air fryer recipes to try and hours of air fried content to consume online. If you still aren’t totally sold on the idea, maybe this Amazon Early Black Friday Sale on the best-selling Cosori Air Fryer will convince you.

The Cosori Air Fryer is one of Amazon's favorite air fryers with over 82,000 five-star reviews, and it's on sale right now. With just 13 cooking functions, the Cosori may not be the most complex air fryer on the market, but its simple, straightforward design makes it a breeze to use while still fulfilling all of your frying needs. The Cosori air fryer comes with a booklet of 100 recipes to try out, and the clean-up after all that cooking will be relatively easy thanks to the removable, BPA-free dishwasher-safe drying baskets. The design of this air fryer is also meant to promote air circulation, so you won't have to deal with any nasty fumes when you’re frying.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it’s important to note that the Cosori uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep fry methods, and there are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try.



Now that you have all the facts, make sure to grab the Cosori Air Fryer while it’s on sale at the Amazon Early Black Friday Sale. Don't forget to check out these handy accessories to go along with it.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Cosori Accessory Set Cosori via Amazon Cosori Accessory Set This set of BPA-free Cosori air fryer accessories includes a cake pan, pizza pan, meal holder, multi-purpose rack, silicone mat and an egg bites mold. All these accessories are made perfect for the Cosori air fryer, but will also work with larger fryers if you already have one! $32 $30 Buy Now

Silicone Cooking Utensil Set Chareada via Amazon Silicone Cooking Utensil Set The pieces in this set of cooking utensils come with silicone heads to prevent scratching up your cookware, and durable stainless steel handles that will look stunning on any countertop. The set includes a slotted spatula, slotted spoon, flexible spatula, slotted turner, solid turner, pasta server, solid spoon, kitchen tongs, draining spoon, whisk, deep soup ladle, spatulas, a brush and a countertop utensil holder. $30 $28 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your Shopping List

The 15 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Wayfair Black Friday 2021: Save Up to 80% Off Home, Holiday and More

The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

USPS, FedEx, UPS 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Out -- Don't Wait Until Black Friday

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Save $500 on TCL TVs and More Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

The Always Pan Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Ever Ahead of Black Friday 2021

The Much-Loved HexClad Pan Is on Sale

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Drew Barrymore's New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

'Cooking with Paris': Where to Find Her Adorable Kitchen Tools

Shop Khloé Kardashian's and Demi Lovato's Motivational Water Bottles — And They're on Sale

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

The Latest Amazon Finds TikTok Is Obsessed With Are All Under $30

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'