Whether you just started the new school year or are gearing up for new outdoor adventures this fall, staying hydrated is one of the best things you can do for your health. Drinking enough water each day is a lot easier when you've got a great water bottle that keeps your drink cold. Thankfully, the Hydro Flask water bottle loved by TikTok and celebrities alike is on sale at Amazon right now for 22% off.

The popular drinkware brand makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. If you have a leaky tumbler or a water bottle that's cracking, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware before the new season.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With 17 colors to choose from, you can easily make the Hydro Flask your own.This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$45 $35 Buy Now

Hydro Flask bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes it easy to take on the go. If you prefer to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, opt for a Flex Strap cap that is also leakproof. Hydro Flask lids and boots come in a variety of colors, so you can customize your Hydro Flask water bottle to match your style.

There are also Hydro Flask deals on other sizes of the water bottle too. For extra hydration, the larger 40-ounce Hydro Flask is up to 27% off in four different colors — from black and white and pacific blue and olive green. With over 25,000 five-star Amazon reviews and a near-perfect overall rating, Hydro Flasks are great to throw in your backpack or car before heading out to take on the day.

