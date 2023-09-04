Amazon's Labor Day Sale has tons of high quality vacuum deals today — especially robot vacuums deals — and Shark products specifically are always a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.

This Labor Day, you can save up to 50% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess left behind, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark cleaning tools right now.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on Shark robot vacuums and mops available at Amazon today.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Amazon Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Save 33% on a robot vacuum with powerful Shark suction that picks up dirt and debris on all floor types — tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris. $550 $370 Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum Get 35% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. $599 $350 Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base Amazon Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off. $500 $381 Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms. $600 $370 Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop Amazon Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease. $480 $241 Shop Now

Best Shark Mop Deals

Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop Amazon Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop. $180 $130 Shop Now

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon Shark Steam Pocket Mop The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results. $90 $70 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

