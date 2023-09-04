Home

The Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop from Amazon This Labor Day — Up to 50% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shark Robot Vacuum
Shark
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:25 PM PDT, September 4, 2023

Shop the best Labor Day deals on Shark robot vacuums to make cleaning your home easier.

Amazon's Labor Day Sale has tons of high quality vacuum deals today — especially robot vacuums deals —  and Shark products specifically are always a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean.

This Labor Day, you can save up to 50% on top-rated Shark devices to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a mop combined with steam to make sure cleaning is done with no mess left behind, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark cleaning tools right now.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the best Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on Shark robot vacuums and mops available at Amazon today.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean

Save 33% on a robot vacuum with powerful Shark suction that picks up dirt and debris on all floor types — tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $370

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 35% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $350

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Amazon

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500 $381

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.

$600 $370

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

$480 $241

Shop Now

Best Shark Mop Deals

Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop

Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop
Amazon

Shark Steam & Scrub S7001 Mop

For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub Mop.

$180 $130

Shop Now

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.

$90 $70

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cordless Vacuum Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Cordless Vacuum Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

The 15 Best Labor Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop from Wayfair Now

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Labor Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop from Wayfair Now

The 15 Best Air Purifiers at Amazon to Combat Bad Air Quality

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Air Purifiers at Amazon to Combat Bad Air Quality

The Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

Tech

The Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

6 Best Samsung Headphone Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

6 Best Samsung Headphone Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Sales & Deals

18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More

Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding Is 20% Off for Labor Day Now

Sales & Deals

Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding Is 20% Off for Labor Day Now

Tags: