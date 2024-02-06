Sales & Deals

The Best Shark Vacuum Deals to Shop from Amazon's Presidents’ Day Sale Before Spring Cleaning

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:45 PM PST, February 6, 2024

Save up to 50% on robot and stick vacuums from Shark during the Amazon Presidents' Day sale.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your hard and carpeted floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a cordless model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon just launched a huge early Presidents' Day sale with steep discounts on Shark's floorcare tools. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a new robot or stick vacuum to get the job done.

Shop Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the top Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead of spring cleaning, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $298

Shop Now

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base
Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base

Save $300 on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

$650 $350

Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $205

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.

$600 $379

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

$480 $390

Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.

$299 $250

Shop Now

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

With its go-anywhere lightweight design, you'll get powerful pet hair pickup on all surfaces, even under furniture.

$250 $179

Shop Now

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for deep cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.

$300 $263

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

