The Best Shows to Stream on Apple TV+ Now

Searching for the next binge-worthy show, or simply trying to find a new series to wind down with each night? Look no further than Apple TV+. From comedy to drama to horror, this relatively young streaming giant manages to have everything you could want to watch, and more. Since there are so many great shows to select from, ET has rounded up a few of the best ones to start with.

If you want a feel-good, heartwarming way to end your day, you can’t go wrong with the award-winning (and frankly, very beloved) series Ted Lasso. For All Mankind constructs an eerie alternate future so detailed and elaborate that you can easily get lost inside the show’s reality. M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant will haunt you in the best (and worst) of ways -- plus it's third season is set to premiere Jan. 21, so new episodes are coming soon.

The Shrink Next Door features comedy legends like Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as their characters navigate a toxic (and less comical) psychiatrist/patient relationship -- based on a true story. And Defending Jacob sees stars like Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery breathe new life into the TV drama genre.

While more serious, dramatic shows are definitely all the rage right now, there's still plenty of feel-good shows to binge this year. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key shine particularly well together as individuals and as a couple in Schmigadoon! which features a star-studded musical cast including Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Martin Short, Fred Armisen and more.

Whatever you’re looking for in your next show, whether it be laughter, tears or a creepy, psychological horror induced sense of suspicion, Apple TV+ has got you covered with plenty of TV shows to binge through 2022 and beyond. Here are a few of the best shows streaming on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso



Ted Lasso follows a kindhearted American football coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, as he crosses the pond to coach professional soccer. With his uber-contagious optimism and undeniably warm presence, Lasso slowly but surely melts the hearts of his outwardly gruff new team of British footballers, and their emotionally closed-off owner, one homemade biscuit at a time. Season two of this heavily awarded show is streaming now.

Servant



This psychological horror series, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, follows a wealthy couple, Dorothy and Sean undergoing transitory object therapy after suffering the tragic loss of their 13-week-old child, Jericho. They hire a nanny, Leanne shortly after Jericho’s passing to take care of the extremely lifelike baby doll that Dorothy has come to believe is Jericho. Sean swiftly becomes suspicious of the devoutly religious Leanne, who has no qualms about treating the baby doll as Jericho. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in this dark and twisted series. You can watch the first two seasons of Servant now -- and stream the upcoming third season when it premieres on AppleTV+ on Jan. 21.



The Morning Show



The Morning Show captures a dramatic fictionalized inside look into the high stakes lives of the personalities who wake America up each morning. The first season of The Morning Show follows Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston, an anchor on the UBA network’s morning show. When Alex’s co-anchor, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, is fired in response to sexual misconduct allegations, she must fight to maintain her own job and reputation as a top news reporter. With two full seasons out -- and a third confirmed to be on the way -- the series will continue tackling plenty of real world issues such as racial disparity and discrimination in the workplace, as well as the pandemic.



The Shrink Next Door

In The Shrink Next Door, Will Ferrell stars as an "emotionally fragile man" who seeks help and relief from a psychiatrist, played by Paul Rudd. The series -- which is based on a true story -- follows the duo as their doctor/patient relationship evolves and quickly turns into something much darker. As the psychiatrist inserts himself into his patient's personal life, a series of manipulations begin -- and ultimately create an anxious, suspenseful show that has captivated viewers.

Foundation



Foundation is Apple TV’s adaptation of the award-winning sci-fi book series by Isaac Asimov of the same name. The story is set in a world where the powerful Galactic Empire, which has ruled for thousands of years, is predicted to collapse by one man, Dr. Hari Seldon, played by Jared Harris. Dr. Seldon has developed a practice called psychohistory, a science which helps him predict the future by utilizing probabilistic terms. The Empire attempts to silence Dr. Seldon’s predictions while he himself works to help prevent a long spiral into the dark ages by establishing “Foundations” -- a collection of knowledge and technology from the Empire -- throughout the galaxy.



Schmigadoon!



A couple on the rocks, one part Cecily Strong, one part Keegan-Michael Key, head out on a hike together and accidentally end up trapped in a magical musical town-- that’s right, everybody is singing their feelings, all the time. The pair quickly learn that they are unable to leave the town until they find true love, which causes them to question their own relationship along with the confusing, parody-like reality around them. Musical theater fanatics and comedy fans alike will appreciate this refreshingly entertaining series.



Dickinson



This edgy reimagining of Emily Dickinson’s life stars Hailee Steinfeld, who portrays the famous poet as a fiery and audacious teenager fighting against the patriarchal perimeters of her life at every turn. Throughout the show, Emily has many run-ins with the imaginary character of Death, portrayed by -- get this -- Wiz Khalifa, and that’s just where the fantastic absurdity of this series begins. You can stream the full three seasons of Dickinson on AppleTV+ now.

Mr. Corman



Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, directs and stars in Mr. Corman, a comedic drama series and his return to television. Josh Corman is a thirty-something fifth grade teacher in the San Fernando Valley, living with a high school friend and grappling with his profound unhappiness and lack of fulfillment. Though he loves his job, he grapples with his unfinished dreams of rock stardom that haunt him throughout his “really good” life that he feels he’s lived all wrong. This study of the search for happiness and satisfaction is streaming now.

For All Mankind



In a world where the global space race never ended, and the Soviet Union beat the U.S. to the moon only to discover water on it, For All Mankind follows several American astronauts at NASA, where morale is low and the pressure is high. The alternate history of this series’ world is as captivating as the intense celestial fight, with the space race impacting everything from political history to the passage of the ERA. Both seasons of For All Mankind are available to stream now.



Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet



Mythic Quest follows the staff of a video game studio responsible for producing a popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) as they butt heads and clash with the game’s creator. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney stars in this absurdly entertaining series streaming now.

Defending Jacob



This limited-series drama based on a 2012 New York Times best selling novel follows the Barber family in suburban Massachusetts. Andy, an assistant district attorney, his wife, Laurie, the face of a school for troubled teens and their 14-year-old son, Jacob, who has just been accused of murdering his classmate. As the Barber’s begin to realize their reality might not match up with the truth, they must all face hard choices between loyalty to family or to justice. Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell star alongside J.K. Simmons, Cherry Jones and Pablo Schreiber in this 8-part miniseries, available to watch now.

