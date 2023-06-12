Shopping

The Best SKIMS Lookalikes We Found on Amazon: Bodysuits, Shapewear, Dresses and More

By Lauren Gruber
Without a doubt, SKIMS is one of our favorite brands for basics and shapewear. Kim Kardashian must put some kind of magic in her clothing, because her pieces are some of the most flattering and high-quality options on the market — and with a high price tag to match.

As much as we love our SKIMS, spending over $60 on a bodysuit can start to add up — especially when we want them in every color and style under the sun. Thankfully, a few Amazon brands have latched on to the hype and created nearly identical pieces to some of our faves — such as the TikTok-viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress and the brand's beloved Fits Everybody bodysuits — at less than half the price. We've found the best SKIMS lookalikes to shop on Amazon. 

When we say nearly identical, we don't just mean that the Amazon pieces look similar. These lookalikes have nearly the exact same fabric makeup as their SKIMS counterparts, meaning that they deliver the same figure-flattering fit with a soft, durable feel. Plus, most of these pieces come in the same range of neutral hues and inclusive sizes that we've come to love about the real deal.

Below, shop the best Amazon SKIMS lookalikes, starting at just $21.

PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Featuring a buttery-soft fabric and available in 14 colors, this short-sleeved bodysuit will become your new favorite summer staple.

$26
PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
PUMIEY Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Made with 76% polyamide and 24% elastane, this long-sleeve bodysuit is stretchy and supportive.

$31
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Slip Long Dress
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Slip Long Dress

This modal and spandex dress hugs every curve for a flattering fit.

$35
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear

With a nearly identical nylon to spandex ratio as a TikTok-viral bodysuit, this style offers the same shaping and support as the original.

$48$38
Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini
Suvimuga Halter String Triangle Bikini

Everyone needs a classic string bikini in their summer wardrobe, and this light blue option will look especially pretty on suntanned skin.

$27
PUMIEY Women's High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
PUMIEY Women's High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This double-layered bodysuit is lightweight without being see-through, meaning you can wear it with or without a bra comfortably.

$29$26
REORIA Women's Summer Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
REORIA Women's Summer Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

"This dress is so comfy and flattering," raved one happy reviewer of this simple dress. "The quality of the fabric is good. It creates a nice shape and has a little bit of compression in the waist area."

$35
Werena Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts
Werena Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts

The perfect complement to summer dresses, these shaping shorts provide support and chafe protection.

$21
ZFLM Ribbed Crop Tank Top Set
ZFLM Ribbed Crop Tank Top Set

This two-piece lounge set is perfect for lazy days at home.

$23
MRIGNT Ribbed Seamless Bodysuit
MRIGNT Ribbed Seamless Bodysuit

This three-pack of nylon-spandex bodysuits is a steal at under $30.

$40$27
