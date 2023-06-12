Without a doubt, SKIMS is one of our favorite brands for basics and shapewear. Kim Kardashian must put some kind of magic in her clothing, because her pieces are some of the most flattering and high-quality options on the market — and with a high price tag to match.

As much as we love our SKIMS, spending over $60 on a bodysuit can start to add up — especially when we want them in every color and style under the sun. Thankfully, a few Amazon brands have latched on to the hype and created nearly identical pieces to some of our faves — such as the TikTok-viral SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress and the brand's beloved Fits Everybody bodysuits — at less than half the price. We've found the best SKIMS lookalikes to shop on Amazon.

When we say nearly identical, we don't just mean that the Amazon pieces look similar. These lookalikes have nearly the exact same fabric makeup as their SKIMS counterparts, meaning that they deliver the same figure-flattering fit with a soft, durable feel. Plus, most of these pieces come in the same range of neutral hues and inclusive sizes that we've come to love about the real deal.

Below, shop the best Amazon SKIMS lookalikes, starting at just $21.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon's Bestselling Align Leggings Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Collections for Wedding Season 2023

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Bras

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

Shop the Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100