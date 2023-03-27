The Best Spring Jackets for Men in 2023: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon and More
As we get ready to shift our wardrobes, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight spring jacket that you can use to transition into the impending warmer weather.
As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — the next few months can be interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The spring weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform has you freezing in the morning and sweating by midday, a lightweight jacket is the perfect transitional layer.
Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket and water-resistant windbreaker to a cotton military jacket and an affordable bomber available at retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Abercrombie and Levi's.
Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for spring 2023.
This bomber, which comes in 14 bold colors for spring, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.
You'll be prepared for anything in this wind- and water-resistant jacket, also available in light grey.
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.
At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.
Take over 75% off this olive denim shirt-jacket from The Kooples.
Stay sophisticated this season in a lightweight mackintosh raincoat.
This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs, and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.
Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.
Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.
This lightweight cotton-blend overcoat instantly elevates any outfit.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple for every man's closet — also available in Big & Tall sizes.
Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.
For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.
