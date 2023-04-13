Shopping

The Best Spring Jackets for Men: Shop Levi's, Abercrombie, Amazon, Nike and More

By Charlotte Lewis
As we are starting to shift our wardrobes, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight spring jacket that you can use to transition into the impending warmer weather.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers — the next few months can be interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The spring weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform has you freezing in the morning and sweating by midday, a lightweight jacket is the perfect transitional layer.

Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket and water-resistant windbreaker to a cotton military jacket and an affordable bomber available at retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Columbia, Abercrombie and Levi's

Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for spring 2023. 

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

This bomber, which comes in 14 bold colors for spring, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.

$47$38
Abercrombie and Fitch Everyday Windbreaker
Abercrombie and Fitch Everyday Windbreaker
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Everyday Windbreaker

You'll be prepared for anything in this wind- and water-resistant jacket, also available in light grey.

$120$100
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any spring outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.

$108$69
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Quince
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket

At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.

$200
The Kooples Khaki Shirt with Leopard Lining
The Kooples Khaki Shirt with Leopard Lining
The Kooples
The Kooples Khaki Shirt with Leopard Lining

Take over 70% off this olive denim shirt-jacket from The Kooples.

$295$89
Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket
Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket

Stay sophisticated this season in a lightweight mackintosh raincoat.

$170$85
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket

This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs, and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.

$78
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable spring weather.

$90$55
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Clean Leather Bonneville Jacket

Nothing says spring more than a perfectly tailored leather jacket. We love this one from Lucky Brand, which is currently 30% off.

$499$299
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike
Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.

$100
Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat

This lightweight cotton-blend overcoat instantly elevates any outfit.

$150
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$49
Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket

With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple for every man's closet — also available in Big & Tall sizes.

$60 AND UP
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Trucker Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Don't miss your chance to get this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.

$119$71
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket

For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.

$99

