After a long day, a great way to unwind is getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up with your snack of choice and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. With so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be pricey to subscribe to them all. But if you get lucky, you can score a great deal when signing up to reduce the total cost of those monthly fees.

Right now, some of the most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating summer by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you want to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, these deals mark the perfect opportunity to sign up.

Keep scrolling to learn how to save on streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu, Starz, Paramount Plus, and more.

Sling TV is currently offering your first month of streaming for more than 60% off, making the service one of the most affordable options for watching live TV. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family can view their favorite shows from multiple rooms.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Right now, Sling TV is offering one month for more than 60% off their regular cost of $40/month. You'll get access to live TV from numerous channels. $40/MONTH $15 FOR FIRST MONTH Sign up for Sling TV

Paramount Plus is making summer break even better. The streaming platform is discounting its plans for students by 25% just in time to catch up on the latest episodes of iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ Students can save 25% on the Paramount+ essential plan, which means they'll pay only $3.75/month. Students will need to verify their school credentials with their university email to cash in on the savings. $5/MONTH $4/MONTH Sign up for Paramount+

Bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Just this bundle will provide so many options to stream at your fingertips. You'll get all the great shows and movies that come with Disney+, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the great content and originals on Hulu like The Bear andOnly Murders in the Building. Plus, endless sports on ESPN+.

Starz is also giving viewers a discount, so now's the time to get caught up on the steamy, action-packed romance Outlander.

STARZ Starz STARZ Right now, you can get your first three months of STARZ for just $3/month for three months to watch new shows like Outlander season 7 and hit movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. $4/MONTH FOR FIRST 3 MONTHS Sign up for STARZ

With a subscription to Peacock TV, which is currently discounted for students, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Paid plans (with limited ads) for Peacock start at $5 per month. But if you're a student you can the same plan for only $2 per month. $5/MONTH $2/MONTH FOR STUDENTS Sign up for Peacock

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now free for the first seven days. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of everything a Prime membership has to offer just in time for Amazon Prime Day, happening July 11 and 12.

Prime Video Amazon Prime Video The Boys, The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones & the Six and Good Omens are just a few of the shows you'll want to add to your watchlist after signing up for Prime Video. You'll get to Prime Video automatically when you sign up for Amazon Prime. $15/MONTH Sign up for Amazon Prime

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You

How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' — Now Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

How to Watch 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland — Now Streaming

Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series: 'Rise of the Pink Ladies'

'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming