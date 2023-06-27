The Best Streaming Service Deals Right Now: Save on Sling TV, Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu and More
After a long day, a great way to unwind is getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up with your snack of choice and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. With so many streaming platforms to choose from, it can be pricey to subscribe to them all. But if you get lucky, you can score a great deal when signing up to reduce the total cost of those monthly fees.
Right now, some of the most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating summer by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you want to catch up on this year's best movies or add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, these deals mark the perfect opportunity to sign up.
Keep scrolling to learn how to save on streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu, Starz, Paramount Plus, and more.
Sling TV is currently offering your first month of streaming for more than 60% off, making the service one of the most affordable options for watching live TV. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family can view their favorite shows from multiple rooms.
Paramount Plus is making summer break even better. The streaming platform is discounting its plans for students by 25% just in time to catch up on the latest episodes of iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Students can save 25% on the Paramount+ essential plan, which means they'll pay only $3.75/month. Students will need to verify their school credentials with their university email to cash in on the savings.
Bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on all three subscriptions. Just this bundle will provide so many options to stream at your fingertips. You'll get all the great shows and movies that come with Disney+, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as the great content and originals on Hulu like The Bear andOnly Murders in the Building. Plus, endless sports on ESPN+.
By bundling all three streamers with ads, you'll save 53% on the combined prices of Disney+ ($8), Hulu ($10) and ESPN+ ($10) subscriptions.
Starz is also giving viewers a discount, so now's the time to get caught up on the steamy, action-packed romance Outlander.
With a subscription to Peacock TV, which is currently discounted for students, you can stream thousands of cult-favorite movies and shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, and more.
From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now free for the first seven days. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of everything a Prime membership has to offer just in time for Amazon Prime Day, happening July 11 and 12.
The Boys, The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones & the Six and Good Omens are just a few of the shows you'll want to add to your watchlist after signing up for Prime Video. You'll get to Prime Video automatically when you sign up for Amazon Prime.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Choose the Right Streaming Services for You
How to Watch 'Based on a True Story' — Now Streaming
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week
How to Watch 'The Crowded Room' Starring Tom Holland — Now Streaming
Latest Canceled/Renewed Streaming Series: 'Rise of the Pink Ladies'
'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade
How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming