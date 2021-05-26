Shopping

The Best Sunscreen -- Supergoop, Glossier, Neutrogena and More

By Amy Sheridan
As we spend more time outdoors in the sunshine, including sunscreen to our daily ritual is important. With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add sunscreen into your beauty regimen. There are a lot of options for skin protection out there, but we've found some of the best sunscreens you can buy. 

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. Sunscreen SPF is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB protection -- yes, even when it’s cloudy or if you're only going to be outside for a short period of time, you should wear a physical sunscreen sunblock or chemical sunscreen to protect from the sun's damaging rays as you get your dose of vitamin D.

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating sunscreen product options that we actually want to wear -- and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skin care benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, ET Style's recommendations for the best sunscreen for your face and body that you can buy online right now.

Best Sunscreen for Face:

Glossier Invisible Shield
Glossier
Glossier Invisible Shield
The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin against sunburn.
$25 AT GLOSSIER
Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective Cream Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective Cream Sunscreen SPF 30
Wearing sunscreen will be easy with this moisturizing option from Kiehl's, which can also lift and firm your face in addition to providing UV ray protection.
$116 AT AMAZON
Coola Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops
Amazon
Coola Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops
This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There’s more than just UV rays that’s trying to hurt your visage. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply -- this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately.  
$46 AT AMAZON
Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Hydrating Moisturizer
Target
Olay Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Hydrating Moisturizer
In case you're looking for a way to apply sunscreen with a seamless finish, this option is an SPF and a moisturizer in one with a non-sticky formula that'll absorb into your skin for a seamless finish, according to Target.
$29 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $42)
EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Skinstore
EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who suffer from acne, rosacea and other sensitivity issues -- some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure.
$37 AT SKINSTORE
Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18
Follain
Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18
We love this multitasking Ursa Major mineral sunscreen lotion for its ability to hydrate skin and protect it from the sun’s rays. It contains sunscreen ingredients like Swiss apple and alpine rose extracts, plus a host of other vitamins and minerals to keep you moisturized and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention the fact that it absorbs quickly and delivers a velvety matte finish.
$56 AT FOLLAIN
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Sephora
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer.
$34 AT SEPHORA
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30
Colorescience
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30
If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays -- keep it in your bag so you can dust it on wherever, whenever. Bonus: It’s tinted, so you get the added benefit of a setting powder.
$69 AT COLORESCIENCE
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Biossance's Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is a sheer, 100-percent non-nano zinc SPF 30 sunscreen that hydrates and protects all skin types (even sensitive).
$30 AT SEPHORA

Best Sunscreen for Body:

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Target
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is infused with natural ingredients and paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free and vegan.
$16 AT TARGET
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Target
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Paraben-, aluminum- and dye-free, this SPF 15 sunscreen doubles as an instant bronzer. With just a few spritzes, you can get the illusion of a sun-kissed tan, even if you have no beach trips on your radar.
$7 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $9)
Neutrogena Beach Defense Body Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Neutrogena
Neutrogena Beach Defense Body Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
A spray sunscreen is a great option for large and hard-to-reach areas like your back. This one is water-resistant and features a fast-absorbing, lightweight and oil-free formula that gets the thumbs up from dermatologists -- and us.
$9 AT AMAZON
Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Body
Sephora
Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Body
From moisturizer to makeup to sunscreen, Clinique has long been a trustworthy beauty brand. This 30 SPF mineral sunscreen is oil- and fragrance-free -- perfect for those with sensitive skin and/or noses.
$34 AT SEPHORA
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Sephora
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Somewhat of a sunscreen splurge, Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.
$49 AT SEPHORA
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Walmart
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50
Just a few reasons we're into Alba Botanical's Hawaiian sunscreen: It contains nourishing emollients like coconut extract, shea butter and avocado oil, it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it's recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.
$9 AT WALMART
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Ulta
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Another Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.
$16 AT ULTA

