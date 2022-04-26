Shopping

The Best Sunscreens To Make A Part of Your Skincare Routine in 2022

By ETonline Staff
With spring underway and summer about 2 months away, we'll be spending more time outdoors in the sunshine. With that being said, we'll need to begin incorporating sunscreen lotion to our daily skincare ritual. With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum, face masks and face cleanser it is easy to forget to add sunscreen lotion into your beauty regimen. There are a lot of options for skin protection out there, but we've found some of the best sunscreens you can buy, and we also found some great options for sensitive skin, combination skin and darker skin tones. 

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. Sunscreen SPF is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB protection. 

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is by creating sunscreen product options that we actually want to wear — and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skin care benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen to use for your face and body in 2022.

Best Sunscreens for Face:

TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sephora
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects against the damaging effects of the sun and environment, while giving a gorgeous glow using this non-greasy gel formula.

$36 AT SEPHORA
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
supergoop unscreen sunscreen
Sephora
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer and you won't feel like you have oily skin. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer.

$36
EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Skinstore
EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who have acne prone skin or suffer from rosacea and other sensitivity issues -- some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure.

$37
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen
Dermstore
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen

A water-resistant ultra lightweight formula which gives a satin finish. This La Roche Posay sunscreen provides advanced long-wear broad-spectrum protection while features a patent-pending Cell-Ox Shield fighting against environmental damage to your skin.

$34 AT DERMSTORE
Glossier Invisible Shield
Glossier Invisible Shield
Glossier
Glossier Invisible Shield

The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

$25
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Biossance's Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is a sheer, 100-percent non-nano zinc oxide SPF 30 sunscreen that hydrates and protects all skin types (even sensitive).

$30
Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tula Sunscreen
Tula
Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This SPF gel is lightweight and packed with skin-loving ingredients like probiotics that help shield your skin against environmental pollution and blue light.

$36
Banish SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen
THE DEFENDER SPF 50 MINERAL SUNSCREEN
Banish
Banish SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen

A light and non greasy broad spectrum mineral sunscreen that's ideal for acne prone skin and everyday use. It even hydrates and softens skin while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$49
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50
Colorscience SPF 50 Brush
Colorscience
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50

If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays -- keep it in your bag so you can dust it on wherever, whenever. Bonus: It’s tinted, so you get the added benefit of a setting powder.

$69 AT COLORESCIENCE
Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops
Coola Sun Silk Drops
Amazon
Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops

This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There are more forces at work than just UV radiation trying to hurt your appearance. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply -- this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately.

 

$39 AT AMAZON
Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18
Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18
Follain
Ursa Major Force Field Daily Defense Lotion SPF 18

We love this multitasking Ursa Major mineral sunscreen lotion for its ability to hydrate skin and protect it from the sun’s rays. Whether you have combination, normal, and oily skin type, you'll love that it contains sunscreen ingredients like Swiss apple and alpine rose extracts, plus a host of other vitamins and minerals to keep you moisturized and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention the fact that it absorbs quickly and delivers a velvety matte finish.

$56 AT FOLLAIN

Best Sunscreens for Body:

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Sephora
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Somewhat of a sunscreen splurge, Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.

$49 AT SEPHORA
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Amazon
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer

Paraben-, aluminum- and dye-free, this SPF 15 sunscreen doubles as an instant bronzer. With just a few spritzes, you can get the illusion of a sun-kissed tan, even if you have no beach trips on your radar.

$11 AT AMAZON
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Amazon
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is infused with natural ingredients and paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free and vegan.

    $14 AT AMAZON
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
    Ulta
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

    Another Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.

    $16 AT ULTA

