Super Bowl LVIII is less than three weeks away and there's no shortage of TV deals available to upgrade your home cinema setup for the big game. Retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering impressive Super Bowl TV deals right now.

If you can't score tickets to watch the game in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, don't fret. Massive displays that redefine your viewing experience are deeply discounted as we get closer to February 11. These Super Bowl TV deals include screens equipped with cutting-edge technology from QLED to OLED displays, smart features for upscaling content to 4K, and high refresh rates so everything is fluid and crisp when you’re watching football.

Below, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2024 for all budgets and TV sizes. No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV to pair with a soundbar or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, keep scrolling to immerse yourself into a world of spectacular color, contrast, and clarity.

Best Super Bowl Samsung TV Deals

Right now, Samsung is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for watching the 2024 Super Bowl.

75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Samsung 75” Samsung The Frame Smart TV Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode to transform your TV into a personal art exhibit. $3,000 $2,000 Shop Now

Best Super Bowl LG TV Deals

Best Super Bowl Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon's winter deals are here with major savings on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Best Super Bowl Sony TV Deals

More Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: