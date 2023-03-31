Shopping

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% at Aerie, Nordstrom, Amazon and More

By ETonline Staff
Aerie Swimwear
Aerie

Spring may have just started, but it's not too early to start shopping for swimwear, especially when stylish must-haves are on sale. If you have a sunny vacation coming up or if you just have summer on your mind, it's the perfect time to revamp your swimsuit collection.

Right now, you can score up to 60% off best-selling swimsuit styles and brands, including one-pieces and bikinis in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes. From Aerie's viral bikini bottoms to Khloe Kardashian's Good American pieces created to fit every body, so many popular swimsuits are on sale. 

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this spring. 

Aerie

Aerie bikinis and one-pieces are all 30% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits through Monday, April 3. 

Shop Aerie

J.Crew

During J.Crew's Spring Sale, you can take 40% off nearly everything, including more than 400 swimsuits. Just use the code SPRING at checkout to unlock the deals. 

Shop J.Crew

Amazon

Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15. 

Shop Amazon

Andie Swim

Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. Stylish staples are marked down as low as $30. 

Shop Andie Swim

Madewell

Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $8. 

Shop Madewell

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Spring Sale just started with swimsuit deals up to 60% off. Save on Good American, Billabong, Stella McCartney and more until April 11. 

Shop Nordstrom

Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.

$60$42
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece
Aerie
Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One Piece

This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.

$50$35
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard
The Monaco Bottom - Lurex Jacquard
Andie
Andie Swim The Monaco Bottom—Lurex Jacquard

The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.

$75$53
Andie Swim The Tropez Top
The Tropez Top—Crochet
Andie
Andie Swim The Tropez Top

Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.

$80$56
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Aerie Ruched Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17. 

$25$17
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini
Old Navy
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini

The cute ruffled bikini top conveniently ties in the front so you can easily secure your top before you dive into the water.

$27TOP: $19
$20BOTTOMS: $9
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 15,000 global ratings. 

$33$28

