The Best Tailgating Gear for 2021

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Tailgating Gear 2021
Yeti, Walmart

With fall finally here, our weekends are back to being full of all things related to football and fall sports, food and tailgating parties galore.

While the season might be the prime time to embrace some cozier ensembles, if your game day involves watching your little one hit the field, let's be real -- you're going to need a lot more than just a cute top to get through it.

Fortunately, there's plenty of tailgating gear currently available on the market that will ensure your game day celebrations are seamless and stylish. Whether it's gear for the grill, a tailgating tent, stadium-approved goodies or vehicle organizers to ensure all of your game day essentials are organized, there's so much to choose from.

To help you narrow down all of the must-have tailgating essentials that will get you ready for every big game this season, ET Style has scoured the internet and rounded up some of our favorite finds -- including a Yeti Tundra45 Stadium Cooler to store food, the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker to blast music for any and every parking lot party, and Cuisinart's Deluxe Grill Set to cook up your favorite Sunday meal, regardless of where you are.

Ahead, shop the best tailgating gear of 2021. Plus, check out how to watch NFL football and shop ET Style's top picks for college game day wear.

Snake River Farms Tailgate Essentials Pack
Snake River Farms Tailgate Essentials Pack
Snake River Farms
Snake River Farms Tailgate Essentials Pack
Step up your burger game for the season with an assortment of hamburgers and hot dogs made with American Wagyu beef. Plus, from now until September 30th, save 15% off Tailgate Bundles with code TAILGATE21. 
$160 AT SNAKE RIVER FARMS
Yeti Tundra45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra45 Cooler
Yeti
Yeti Tundra45 Cooler
The Yeti Tundra 45 cooler is undeniably tough. It's built to keep the contents cold in the hottest conditions even if you're tailgating on an unseasonably warm fall day in the deep south. Bonus point for the ability to customize with your team's logo. 
$350 AT YETI
Yeti Rambler 12oz Colster Can Insulator
Yeti Rambler 12oz Colster Can Insulator
Yeti
Yeti Rambler 12oz Colster Can Insulator
We didn't know we needed these until we tried them. This souped up koozie keeps your beer or soft drink ice cold to the last drop. 
$25 AT YETI
Home-Complete Stadium Seat Chair
Home-Complete Stadium Seat Chair
Amazon
Home-Complete Stadium Seat Chair
Stay comfy even in the nosebleed seats with this collapsable seat cushion. Features reviews love most - the extra wide seat, reclining back and straps to tote it around. 
$51 AT AMAZON
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
Amazon
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
An affordable, lightweight chair with a built-in cooler. Need we say more?
$35 AT AMAZON
GreatPlate Red Combo Pack
GreatPlate Red Combo Pack
Amazon
GreatPlate Red Combo Pack
Go (almost) hands free with these innovative plates we discovered on Amazon.  
$19 AT AMAZON
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
Amazon
Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
If you're in need of a grill set upgrade, this highly-rated 20-piece set from Cuisinart is 21% off. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage
Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage
Amazon
Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage
With over 40,000 ratings and 5 stars on Amazon, we're convinced this trunk organizer will make transporting your tailgating gear a snap. Bonus points for this handy organizer since it will keep your car tidy 365 days of the year. 
$25 AT AMAZON
Rightline Gear 110930 SUV Tailgating Canopy
Rightline Gear 110930 SUV Tailgating Canopy
Amazon
Rightline Gear 110930 SUV Tailgating Canopy
Convenience is the name of the game when planning your tailgate set up. Instead of packing a traditional tent, keep things simple with this SUV canopy. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Expert Grill 14.5'' Portable Charcoal Grill
Expert Grill 14.5'' Portable Charcoal Grill
Walmart
Expert Grill 14.5'' Portable Charcoal Grill
At just $15, this budget-friendly mini grill is the ideal addition to your tailgate gear. Reviewers love the size and portability of the grill and say it fits up to 8 burgers at once. 
$15 AT WALMART
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Reviewers are obsessed with the superior sound quality from the small but mighty speaker. Bring one along for your tailgate to pump some tunes before the big game. 
$120 AT WALMART
Adidas Tango Rosario Soccer Ball
Adidas Tango Rosario Soccer Ball
Walmart
Adidas Tango Rosario Soccer Ball
What's more essential for a soccer mom to have on hand than an extra soccer ball for practice? 
$26 AT WALMART
Umbro Ceramica Junior Stirrup Soccer Shin Guards
Umbro Ceramica Junior Stirrup Soccer Shin Guards
Walmart
Umbro Ceramica Junior Stirrup Soccer Shin Guards
The parents in the reviews section confirmed that these shin guards are both sturdy and last all season long. 
$9 AT WALMART
Hydro Flask 22oz Tumbler
Hydro Flask 22oz Tumbler
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 22oz Tumbler
Whether you're keeping cool during the Indian summer or filling your cup with piping hot coffee on a crisp fall morning, this Hydro Flask tumbler will keep your beverage cold for up to a whopping 24 hours and hot for up to 6. 
$30 AT HYDRO FLASK

