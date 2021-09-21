The Best Tailgating Gear for 2021

With fall finally here, our weekends are back to being full of all things related to football and fall sports, food and tailgating parties galore.

While the season might be the prime time to embrace some cozier ensembles, if your game day involves watching your little one hit the field, let's be real -- you're going to need a lot more than just a cute top to get through it.

Fortunately, there's plenty of tailgating gear currently available on the market that will ensure your game day celebrations are seamless and stylish. Whether it's gear for the grill, a tailgating tent, stadium-approved goodies or vehicle organizers to ensure all of your game day essentials are organized, there's so much to choose from.

To help you narrow down all of the must-have tailgating essentials that will get you ready for every big game this season, ET Style has scoured the internet and rounded up some of our favorite finds -- including a Yeti Tundra45 Stadium Cooler to store food, the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker to blast music for any and every parking lot party, and Cuisinart's Deluxe Grill Set to cook up your favorite Sunday meal, regardless of where you are.

Ahead, shop the best tailgating gear of 2021. Plus, check out how to watch NFL football and shop ET Style's top picks for college game day wear.

Snake River Farms Tailgate Essentials Pack Snake River Farms Snake River Farms Tailgate Essentials Pack Step up your burger game for the season with an assortment of hamburgers and hot dogs made with American Wagyu beef. Plus, from now until September 30th, save 15% off Tailgate Bundles with code TAILGATE21. $160 AT SNAKE RIVER FARMS Buy Now

Yeti Tundra45 Cooler Yeti Yeti Tundra45 Cooler The Yeti Tundra 45 cooler is undeniably tough. It's built to keep the contents cold in the hottest conditions even if you're tailgating on an unseasonably warm fall day in the deep south. Bonus point for the ability to customize with your team's logo. $350 AT YETI Buy Now

Home-Complete Stadium Seat Chair Amazon Home-Complete Stadium Seat Chair Stay comfy even in the nosebleed seats with this collapsable seat cushion. Features reviews love most - the extra wide seat, reclining back and straps to tote it around. $51 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage Amazon Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage With over 40,000 ratings and 5 stars on Amazon, we're convinced this trunk organizer will make transporting your tailgating gear a snap. Bonus points for this handy organizer since it will keep your car tidy 365 days of the year. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Hydro Flask 22oz Tumbler Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 22oz Tumbler Whether you're keeping cool during the Indian summer or filling your cup with piping hot coffee on a crisp fall morning, this Hydro Flask tumbler will keep your beverage cold for up to a whopping 24 hours and hot for up to 6. $30 AT HYDRO FLASK Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

College Game Day Wear We Found on TikTok

How to Watch NFL Football

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Cold Weather Fitness Gear

Where to Shop Official Team USA Gear for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Best Camping Gear -- Shop Coolers, Speakers and More