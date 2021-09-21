The Best Tailgating Gear for 2021
With fall finally here, our weekends are back to being full of all things related to football and fall sports, food and tailgating parties galore.
While the season might be the prime time to embrace some cozier ensembles, if your game day involves watching your little one hit the field, let's be real -- you're going to need a lot more than just a cute top to get through it.
Fortunately, there's plenty of tailgating gear currently available on the market that will ensure your game day celebrations are seamless and stylish. Whether it's gear for the grill, a tailgating tent, stadium-approved goodies or vehicle organizers to ensure all of your game day essentials are organized, there's so much to choose from.
To help you narrow down all of the must-have tailgating essentials that will get you ready for every big game this season, ET Style has scoured the internet and rounded up some of our favorite finds -- including a Yeti Tundra45 Stadium Cooler to store food, the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker to blast music for any and every parking lot party, and Cuisinart's Deluxe Grill Set to cook up your favorite Sunday meal, regardless of where you are.
Ahead, shop the best tailgating gear of 2021. Plus, check out how to watch NFL football and shop ET Style's top picks for college game day wear.
RELATED CONTENT:
College Game Day Wear We Found on TikTok
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear
Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Cold Weather Fitness Gear
Where to Shop Official Team USA Gear for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
The Best Camping Gear -- Shop Coolers, Speakers and More