The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. Just in time for the start of the new season, Walmart is offering many of its Black Friday-level deals on a range of popular tech products. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with Walmart's best tech deals.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.
Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.
The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now.
With enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8, you can stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Best Samsung Deals at Walmart
From Galaxy Watches to 4K TVs, Samsung tech is on sale at Walmart for some of the lowest prices this year.
This latest addition to the Samsung TV lineup utilizes tiny lights inside the screen that self-illuminate. When combined with the ultra-fast 4K AI Neural Processor, the picture is so real, it's surreal.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
This Smart TV powered by Tizen built in elevates what you watch, especially on top of the powerful 4K upscaling of the Crystal Processor 4K.
See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.
Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.
Say goodbye to the TV screen with this 4K projector. Save more than $1,000 on the laser projector that will make you feel like you're in a theater.
The Best Walmart TV Deals
For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
This Sony Smart TV 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS Pro gives an upgrade to your details and color that feels natural and immersive.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
The Best Laptop Deals at Walmart
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet.
The beauty of a micro edge HD display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at BO, make for a front row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap.
The dazzling high definition screen shows colors accurately, and you can bend the screen a full 360 degrees to present your work for feedback or simply show off your creativity.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics with practical, tailored work and smart learning solutions to alleviate eye strain, posture-related pains, and distractions.
