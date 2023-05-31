Shopping

The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More

By ETonline Staff
Beats Headphones
Walmart

Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. Just in time for the start of the new season, Walmart is offering many of its Black Friday-level deals on a range of popular tech products. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with Walmart's best tech deals. 

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. 

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart. 

The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now.

Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

With enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8, you can stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone. 

$749$429 AT AMAZON
$749$279 AT WALMART
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$359
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$279
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts. 

$279$149
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple TV
Walmart
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

$99$79

The Best Samsung Deals at Walmart

From Galaxy Watches to 4K TVs, Samsung tech is on sale at Walmart for some of the lowest prices this year. 

Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

This latest addition to the Samsung TV lineup utilizes tiny lights inside the screen that self-illuminate. When combined with the ultra-fast 4K AI Neural Processor, the picture is so real, it's surreal.

$1,1358$1,199
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$349$249
Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
SAMSUNG 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 50" Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

This Smart TV powered by Tizen built in elevates what you watch, especially on top of the powerful 4K upscaling of the Crystal Processor 4K. 

$348$298
65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
85" Samsung Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.

$2,000$1,198
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$159
Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector
The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector
Walmart
Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

Say goodbye to the TV screen with this 4K projector. Save more than $1,000 on the laser projector that will make you feel like you're in a theater. 

$6,000$4,867

The Best Walmart TV Deals

For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.

$528$398
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$448$358
Sony 50” Class X80K 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV
Sony 50” Class X80K 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV
Walmart
Sony 50” Class X80K 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV

This Sony Smart TV 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS Pro gives an upgrade to your details and color that feels natural and immersive.

$698$548
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$268
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$268

The Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179$129
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$189$169
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.

$130$99
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

$279$199

The Best Laptop Deals at Walmart

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,199$929
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. 

$299$229
HP 14" Chromebook
HP 14" Chromebook
Walmart
HP 14" Chromebook

The beauty of a micro edge HD display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at BO, make for a front row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap. 

$358$269
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop
Walmart
HP Envy 15.6" x360 Touch Laptop

The dazzling high definition screen shows colors accurately, and you can bend the screen a full 360 degrees to present your work for feedback or simply show off your creativity.

$749$612
Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" FHD Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" FHD Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" FHD Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics with practical, tailored work and smart learning solutions to alleviate eye strain, posture-related pains, and distractions.

$550$389

