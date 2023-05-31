Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to stay comfortable and entertained during the summer months. Just in time for the start of the new season, Walmart is offering many of its Black Friday-level deals on a range of popular tech products. From top-rated TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with Walmart's best tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Samsung, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now.

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

The Best Samsung Deals at Walmart

From Galaxy Watches to 4K TVs, Samsung tech is on sale at Walmart for some of the lowest prices this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $349 $249 Shop Now

The Best Walmart TV Deals

For streaming all of this summer's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

The Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

The Best Laptop Deals at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Walmart Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Galaxy Chromebook Go is built with premium craftsmanship to endure everyday hiccups and long-lasting battery life to power through class without needing to sit by a power outlet. $299 $229 Shop Now

HP 14" Chromebook Walmart HP 14" Chromebook The beauty of a micro edge HD display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at BO, make for a front row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap. $358 $269 Shop Now

