The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Fall Sale

You don't have to wait until the holidays to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's fall sale.

Walmart's fall sale features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV, Samsung Celeron Chromebook, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time.

Tech

Kitchenware & Appliances

RELATED CONTENT:

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now

This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Fall Sale

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall