The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale Right Now

One category that's always worth checking out during a long holiday weekend sale is tech. Walmart is offering exactly that with its Labor Day sale. The retailer has a ton of electronics and tech items on sale to score before summer ends.

Walmart's Labor Day sale features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV, Samsung Celeron Chromebook, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. Plus, we've also gathered the only Labor Day 2021 sales you need to know about ahead of the weekend, including Amazon tech deals, Nordstrom Rack deals, Bloomingdale's deals, Alo leggings and Ulta beauty deals that are 50% off.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time.

Tech

Kitchenware & Appliances

