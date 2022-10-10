Shopping

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances. 

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

Best Walmart Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.  

Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 8
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$379
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.

$214$170
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm

You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.

$429$379

Best Walmart Tablet & Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for students, save now on HP, Lenovo and more. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality. 

$329$229
HP 11.6" Chromebook
HP 11.6" Chromebook
Walmart
HP 11.6" Chromebook

Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off! 

$198$98
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315
Walmart
Acer Chromebook 315

You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously.

$250$179
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.

$329$279

Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. 

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$131$100
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

$279$199
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. 

$37$20

Best Walmart TV Deals

Our favorite shows have returned for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more. 

LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

$2,500$1,398
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV

You can find content and navigate streaming services easily with this Smart TV, which Tizen powers. In addition, HDR offers millions of shades of color that go beyond HDTV. 

$578$498
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for every family member and personalized recommendations with LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV. 

$558$476

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale

