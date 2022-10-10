Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

Best Walmart Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $379 Buy Now

Best Walmart Tablet & Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for students, save now on HP, Lenovo and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality. $329 $229 Buy Now

HP 11.6" Chromebook Walmart HP 11.6" Chromebook Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off! $198 $98 Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 315 Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously. $250 $179 Buy Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks. $329 $279 Buy Now

Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. $37 $20 Buy Now

Best Walmart TV Deals

Our favorite shows have returned for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

