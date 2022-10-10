The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.
Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.
Best Walmart Apple Deals
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.
You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.
Best Walmart Tablet & Laptop Deals
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better for students, save now on HP, Lenovo and more.
Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality.
Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off!
You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.
Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment.
Best Walmart TV Deals
Our favorite shows have returned for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
You can find content and navigate streaming services easily with this Smart TV, which Tizen powers. In addition, HDR offers millions of shades of color that go beyond HDTV.
You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for every family member and personalized recommendations with LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV.
For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.
