The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.
Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.
Best Walmart Apple Deals
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.
You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.
For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.
Best Walmart Laptop Deals
The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better, as many students head back to school, save on HP, Lenovo and more.
Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off!
You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks, and it's $151 off.
Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
With these wireless headphones, you can turn down the world's noise. These headphones deliver exceptional sound with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 35 hours of battery life.
With Galaxy Buds+, you can listen to your music while moving to the rhythm and enjoying satisfying bass tones.
These headphones feature a 360 sound quality that makes these headphones immersive. One customer said, "I specifically like the sound quality, everything sounds very clean and refined. For this price, they deliver in so many areas."
Best Walmart TV Deals
Our favorite shows are returning for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
You can find content and navigate streaming services easily with this Smart TV, which Tizen powers. In addition, HDR offers millions of shades of color that go beyond HDTV.
You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for every family member and personalized recommendations with LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV.
Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action.
With Philips 55" Class 4K (2160p) Android Smart TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.
