Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

Best Walmart Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

Best Walmart Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better, as many students head back to school, save on HP, Lenovo and more.

HP 11.6" Chromebook Walmart HP 11.6" Chromebook Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off! $198 $98 Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 315 Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously. $250 $179 Buy Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks, and it's $151 off. $480 $329 Buy Now

Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.

Best Walmart TV Deals

Our favorite shows are returning for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

