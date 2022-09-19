Shopping

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
walmart labor day tech deals
Getty Images

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances. 

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their sale is offering even deeper discounts. The Walmart Sale features big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

Best Walmart Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.  

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.

$214$180
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 44mm

You can measure your blood oxygen level with Apple Watch Series 6. Keep track of your fitness metrics with the stunning Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when you aren't wearing your watch.

$429$379
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Silver - 38mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm

For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.

$199$149

Best Walmart Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s sale couldn’t be better, as many students head back to school, save on HP, Lenovo and more. 

HP 11.6" Chromebook
HP 11.6" Chromebook
Walmart
HP 11.6" Chromebook

Getting a laptop like this for your child will be a great gift. It's easy to control and features G Suite apps, and it has a long battery life and fast recharging. And it's $100 off! 

$198$98
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315
Walmart
Acer Chromebook 315

You can multitask with the Chromebook because it loads content-rich webpages fast, plays crisp videos, and allows multiple pages to run simultaneously.

$250$179
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks, and it's $151 off.

$480$329

Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. 

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$207$165
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones
Walmart
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

With these wireless headphones, you can turn down the world's noise. These headphones deliver exceptional sound with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 35 hours of battery life.

$129$98
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones
Walmart
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones

With Galaxy Buds+, you can listen to your music while moving to the rhythm and enjoying satisfying bass tones.

$150$99
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones
Walmart
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones

These headphones feature a 360 sound quality that makes these headphones immersive. One customer said, "I specifically like the sound quality, everything sounds very clean and refined. For this price, they deliver in so many areas."

$79$69

Best Walmart TV Deals

Our favorite shows are returning for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more. 

LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart TV OLED A1 Series

This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

$2,500$1,298
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV

You can find content and navigate streaming services easily with this Smart TV, which Tizen powers. In addition, HDR offers millions of shades of color that go beyond HDTV. 

$578$498
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for every family member and personalized recommendations with LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV. 

$558$476
Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action. 

$294$259
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Android Smart LED TV
Walmart
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

With Philips 55" Class 4K (2160p) Android Smart TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.

$348$298

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Shop the Best Apple Deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches & More

Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is On Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon

 