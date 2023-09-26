Sales & Deals

The Best Tech Deals to Shop Before Walmart's Prime Day Competing Sale: Save Big on LG, Samsung, Apple and More

Samsung TV on sale at Walmart
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:19 PM PDT, September 26, 2023

This early Walmart Sale is offering big discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more top-rated tech ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart announced their Amazon October Prime Day competing sale giving shoppers another chance to score affordable tech before the Black Friday craze. Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that fall is officially here, we can start thinking about the holiday season and a sought-after electronic is probably one of the best gifts someone can get. 

There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. 

To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals ahead of the Walmart Deals - Holiday Kick Off Sale now.

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's competing Prime Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.

$448 $358

55-Inch

Shop Now

$898 $698

75-Inch

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.

$1,998 $1,679

Shop Now

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.

$528 $398

Shop Now

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338 $298

Shop Now

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$3,500 $2,480

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249 $199

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Walmart

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple's AirPods Max.

$549 $479

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$248 $169

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.

$179 $149

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. 

$399 $329

GPS

Shop Now

$499 $429

GPS + Cellular

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429 $359

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band
Walmart

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band

"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.

$329 $159

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Laptop Deals 

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. 

$1,200 $979

Shop Now

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Walmart

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop

Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.

$559 $382

Shop Now

HP Stream 14" Laptop

HP Stream 14" Laptop
Walmart

HP Stream 14" Laptop

The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs.

$209 $179

Shop Now

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
Walmart

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5

The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.

$1,500 $1,300

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Gaming Deals

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Walmart

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor

Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.

$800 $741

Shop Now

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Save over $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$596 $490

Shop Now

