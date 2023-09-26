This early Walmart Sale is offering big discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more top-rated tech ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Walmart announced their Amazon October Prime Day competing sale giving shoppers another chance to score affordable tech before the Black Friday craze. Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that fall is officially here, we can start thinking about the holiday season and a sought-after electronic is probably one of the best gifts someone can get.
There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart tech deals.
Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals ahead of the Walmart Deals - Holiday Kick Off Sale now.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff TV Deals
For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's competing Prime Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.
LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart.
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine.
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus.
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple's AirPods Max.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band
"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Laptop Deals
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet.
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.
HP Stream 14" Laptop
The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs.
Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5
The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Gaming Deals
Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor
Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now.
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Save over $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tech
The Best Laptop Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and More
Sales & Deals
The Best Walmart Deals Ahead of the Holiday Kickoff Sale Huge Savings on Apple, Dyson, LG, Olaplex and More
Best Lists
The Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart: Shop Barbie, Mario, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and More
Sales & Deals
The Best Early October Prime Day Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and More
Sales & Deals
The Best iPad Deals Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day: Save Up to 20% on Apple's iPad Air, iPad Pro and More
Sales & Deals
The 20 Best Deals to Shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event: Laneige, Dyson, Olaplex and More
Sales & Deals