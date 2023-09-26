Walmart announced their Amazon October Prime Day competing sale giving shoppers another chance to score affordable tech before the Black Friday craze. Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that fall is officially here, we can start thinking about the holiday season and a sought-after electronic is probably one of the best gifts someone can get.

There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals ahead of the Walmart Deals - Holiday Kick Off Sale now.

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's competing Prime Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Apple Watch Deals

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Laptop Deals

HP Stream 14" Laptop Walmart HP Stream 14" Laptop The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs. $209 $179 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kickoff Gaming Deals

