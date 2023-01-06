For fitness enthusiasts and others starting the new year looking to take care of their body, having one of the best massage guns can be a lifesaver. Therabody makes the best massage guns on the market and right now, you can score a top-rated Theragun for up to $200 off. When you're feeling tense after workouts and need to relax your muscles, a powerful and effective Therabody Theragun can help you recover in no time.

Whether you’re looking to soothe your muscles after the gym or work out some kinks after a long day at the office, the Theragun is an excellent addition to your daily routine. There's no better time than the start of a new year to upgrade your recovery routine to help you feel the best. You don't want to miss the Theragun deals at Therabody and Amazon to warm up your muscles and release tightness.

With Therabody's sale, three top-rated Theragun models are marked down. Snag the Theragun Prime for $100 off, the Theragun Elite for $100 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro, which is $200 off. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and impressively quiet.

Theragun Pro Therabody Theragun Pro The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $399 AT AMAZON Shop Now $599 $399 AT THERABODY Shop Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $100 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $298 AT THERABODY Shop Now $399 $297 AT AMAZON Shop Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime Theragun Prime is an excellent entry-level massage gun with clever. It is designed to have an ergonomic grip so you can hold the device without getting fatigued or straining your wrists, hands or arms. $299 $198 AT THERABODY Shop Now $299 $198 AT AMAZON Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress to get a good night's sleep.

The top-of-the-line Theragun Pro is the most powerful commercial-grade massage device available and is quieter than ever thanks to Therabody's QuietForce technology. If you want to get the most out of the massage gun, it connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the app's Percussive Therapy delivers customized wellness routines. On sale for 33% off, the Theragun Pro comes with the most attachments and maneuverability to deliver targeted relief.

