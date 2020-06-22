The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale
Love Tory Burch accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off.
The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find something great from the Tory Burch sale.
And Tory Burch isn't the only fashion brand offering deals. Kate Spade New York, Marc Jacobs and Rebecca Minkoff are among the brands a part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Shop ET Style's top picks from the sale.
This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory.
Add some fun with this colorful, vibrant chain wallet bag.
Perfect for date night.
A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo.
An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less.
A luxurious wallet that boasts multiple compartments.
