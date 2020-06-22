The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

Love Tory Burch accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off.

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find something great from the Tory Burch sale.

And Tory Burch isn't the only fashion brand offering deals. Kate Spade New York, Marc Jacobs and Rebecca Minkoff are among the brands a part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the sale.

Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Amazon Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag Tory Burch This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory. REGULARLY $320.60 $240.45 at Amazon

Robinson Balloon Stripe Chain Wallet Tory Burch Amazon Robinson Balloon Stripe Chain Wallet Tory Burch Add some fun with this colorful, vibrant chain wallet bag. REGULARLY $348 $182.70 at Amazon

Heart Stud Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Heart Stud Earrings Tory Burch Perfect for date night. REGULARLY $103.60 $77.70 at Amazon

Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch Amazon Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag Tory Burch A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo. REGULARLY $398 $298.50 at Amazon

Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Amazon Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less. REGULARLY $528 $396.00 at Amazon

Kira Chevron Continental Wallet Tory Burch Amazon Kira Chevron Continental Wallet Tory Burch A luxurious wallet that boasts multiple compartments. REGULARLY $248 $186.00 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far