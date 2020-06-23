The Best Tory Burch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale--also known as the Big Style Sale is here and chock full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Love Tory Burch accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off.
The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal from the Tory Burch summer sale event.
Shop ET Style's top picks from the Amazon Big Style Sale.
Sleek canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere.
Versatile mini tote for any occasion from work to the evening.
This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory.
Add some fun with this colorful, vibrant chain wallet bag.
Perfect for date night.
A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo.
An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less.
A luxurious wallet that boasts multiple compartments.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer
The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now
Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far