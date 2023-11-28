Sales & Deals

The Best Travel Tuesday Deals to Shop Now: Save on Suitcases, AirTags, Headphones and More Travel Gear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter Travel Essentials
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber and Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:11 PM PST, November 28, 2023

Plans are made, tickets are booked — now it's time to stock up on everything you need to make holiday travel as smooth as possible.

With the holiday travel season in full swing and Cyber Week just behind us, the spotlight now turns to Travel Tuesday. The one-day shopping extravaganza is now underway as retailers unveil the hottest deals of the year on travel essentials, featuring everything from best-selling luggage to must-have tech accessories.

Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this season. As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Samsonite suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Calpak Hue Carry-On. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-canceling headphones and compression socks.

From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip. Below, gear up for the holiday travel season and shop the best Travel Tuesday deals. 

Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $27

Shop Now

Electronic Organizer

Electronic Organizer
Amazon

Electronic Organizer

Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.

$14 $7

Shop Now

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70 $49

Shop Now

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Amazon

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

This TSA-approved travel bottle set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries organized and prevent them from leaking. 

$17 $10

Shop Now

OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel

OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel
Amazon

OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized, especially for carry-on luggage. 

$25 $13

Shop Now

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

This travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place, helping you save space in your luggage. Plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. 

$56 $45

Shop Now

Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag

For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$245 $184

Shop Now

Lumesner Carry on Backpack

Lumesner Carry on Backpack
Amazon

Lumesner Carry on Backpack

This is the best travel backpack to optimize your carry-on space, as it's designed to serve as a personal item on the majority of airlines while maximizing your storage capacity. It comes with everything you may need for a long trip, including adjustable and breathable straps, extra packing cubes, a USB port, and more for your next adventure.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145 $102

Shop Now

Monos Metro Duffel

Monos Metro Duffel
Monos

Monos Metro Duffel

The Monos x Magnolia Bakery collab is back, but in limited quantities. Pick up the vegan leather Metro Duffel in banana pudding while you still can.

$245 $208

With Code CYBERWEEK

Shop Now

ZORFIN Fanny Pack

ZORFIN Fanny Pack
Amazon

ZORFIN Fanny Pack

Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.

$25 $12

Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$53 $50

With Coupon

Shop Now

Calpak Hue Carry-On Luggage

Calpak Hue Carry-On Luggage
Calpak

Calpak Hue Carry-On Luggage

The hardside exterior gives the Hue a modern look, but the carry-on features utility details that make it ultra functional.

$195 $156

Shop Now

Best Travel Gear for Long Trips

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $269

Shop Now

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Amazon

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.

$22 $14

Shop Now

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.

$31 $22

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.

$34 $30

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.

$129 $99

Shop Now

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18 $14

Shop Now

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Amazon

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator (50 Pack)

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator (50 Pack)
Amazon

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator (50 Pack)

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft yet strong headbands. At under $1 per mask, these duck bill-style N95 masks are one of the most cost-effective options.

$43 $40

Shop Now

3M N95 8210 Respirator (20 Pack)

3M N95 8210 Respirator (20 Pack)
Amazon

3M N95 8210 Respirator (20 Pack)

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on a wearer's nose.

$28 $15

Shop Now

Other Travel Gear Essentials

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod
Amazon

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod

Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a Bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.

$37 $39

with coupon

Shop Now

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Amazon

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug in your phone charger, hair tools and more.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Collapsible Water Bottle

Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon

Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$12 $10

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsonite Cyber Monday Luggage Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Cyber Monday Luggage Deals to Shop Right Now

Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Cyber Monday Sale

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

The Best Holiday Travel Gifts for Your Favorite Frequent Flyer

Gifts

The Best Holiday Travel Gifts for Your Favorite Frequent Flyer

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Gifts

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

The 15 Best Diaper Bags to Make Holiday Travel with Kids Easier

Best Lists

The 15 Best Diaper Bags to Make Holiday Travel with Kids Easier

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Holiday Travel

Home

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Holiday Travel

Save Up to $150 on Away Luggage Sets Ahead of the Holidays

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $150 on Away Luggage Sets Ahead of the Holidays

The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Sweatsuits, Dresses, Shoes & More

Style

The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Sweatsuits, Dresses, Shoes & More

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Shopping

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Tags: