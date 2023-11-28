Plans are made, tickets are booked — now it's time to stock up on everything you need to make holiday travel as smooth as possible.
With the holiday travel season in full swing and Cyber Week just behind us, the spotlight now turns to Travel Tuesday. The one-day shopping extravaganza is now underway as retailers unveil the hottest deals of the year on travel essentials, featuring everything from best-selling luggage to must-have tech accessories.
Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this season. As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Samsonite suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Calpak Hue Carry-On. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-canceling headphones and compression socks.
From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip. Below, gear up for the holiday travel season and shop the best Travel Tuesday deals.
Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Electronic Organizer
Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
This TSA-approved travel bottle set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries organized and prevent them from leaking.
OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized, especially for carry-on luggage.
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
This travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place, helping you save space in your luggage. Plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries.
Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag
For weekends away, this extra-large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.
Lumesner Carry on Backpack
This is the best travel backpack to optimize your carry-on space, as it's designed to serve as a personal item on the majority of airlines while maximizing your storage capacity. It comes with everything you may need for a long trip, including adjustable and breathable straps, extra packing cubes, a USB port, and more for your next adventure.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.
Monos Metro Duffel
The Monos x Magnolia Bakery collab is back, but in limited quantities. Pick up the vegan leather Metro Duffel in banana pudding while you still can.
ZORFIN Fanny Pack
Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
Calpak Hue Carry-On Luggage
The hardside exterior gives the Hue a modern look, but the carry-on features utility details that make it ultra functional.
Best Travel Gear for Long Trips
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator (50 Pack)
If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft yet strong headbands. At under $1 per mask, these duck bill-style N95 masks are one of the most cost-effective options.
3M N95 8210 Respirator (20 Pack)
These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on a wearer's nose.
Other Travel Gear Essentials
Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod
Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a Bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug in your phone charger, hair tools and more.
Collapsible Water Bottle
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.