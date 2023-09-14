The 2023 NFL season is entering Week 2, and to help get you a better view of the games, Best Buy kicked off a big TV sale. From Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury to the Detroit Lions' surprise victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, this action-packed season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Right now, you can save up to $800 on TVs during the Best Buy sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are steeply discounted with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models.

Shop the Best Buy TV Sale

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day.

As you reserve your seat for kickoff, you’ll want to check out these game-day TV deals from the Best Buy sale.

The Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

The Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

The Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

RELATED CONTENT: