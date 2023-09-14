Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy: Save Up to $800 On Samsung, LG and Sony TVs for Football Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Watching Football
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:47 PM PDT, September 14, 2023

The NFL is back and you can get a great view of the games with the best TV deals at Best Buy.

The 2023 NFL season is entering Week 2, and to help get you a better view of the games, Best Buy kicked off a big TV sale. From Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury to the Detroit Lions' surprise victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, this action-packed season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Right now, you can save up to $800 on TVs during the Best Buy sale. TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony are steeply discounted with prices starting at just $220 for 4K models. 

Shop the Best Buy TV Sale

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or want a Fire TV for access to Thursday Night Football and more Prime Video content right on your home screen, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals so you don’t miss a play come your favorite NFL team's game day. 

As you reserve your seat for kickoff, you’ll want to check out these game-day TV deals from the Best Buy sale.

The Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Save $800 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.

$2,500 $1,700

Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $700

Shop Now

The Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Best Buy

65" Samsung The Frame TV

Save up to $800 on the Samsung Frame TV at Best Buy. The Frame features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$2,000 $1,700

Shop Now

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Best Buy

85" Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $700 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.

 

$3,300 $2,600

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,600 $1,600

Shop Now

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV

The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience

$500 $480

Shop Now

The Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Labor Day deal.

$1,600 $1,200

Shop Now

32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)

32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)
Best Buy

32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)

Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. 

$350 $300

Shop Now

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.

$750 $700

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch NFL Games Online: Stream the 2023 Football Season

Streaming

How to Watch NFL Games Online: Stream the 2023 Football Season

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the 2023 NFL Season and More Live TV

Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Watch the 2023 NFL Season and More Live TV

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

Best TV Deals This Week: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Tech

Best TV Deals This Week: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Best Buy Sale: The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

Best Buy Sale: The Best TV Deals to Shop This Week

Save Hundreds with Amazon's Best Deals on TVs Now

Sales & Deals

Save Hundreds with Amazon's Best Deals on TVs Now

Tags: