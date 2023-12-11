UGG season is in full swing. This winter, everyone deserves comfort, warmth, and joy in the form of footwear — especially your little ones. If your kids could use some new boots or slippers this Christmas, Nordstrom's Holiday Sale has you (and their feet) covered.

Among the wishlist-worthy finds at Nordstrom's sale are deals on UGGs for kids. Cozy boots and slippers are up to 40% off, including abbreviated versions of fan-favorite styles. With temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time to snag a pair of UGGs before the holidays.

Shop the Kids' UGG Deals

UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream, so they'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

Ahead, shop the best kids' UGG deals from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. Just be sure to order the new shoes for your kiddos by noon ET on December 19 to get them by Christmas. Once you've got your little one bundled up, treat yourself to more of the best UGG deals available now.

Best UGG Deals for Kids at Nordstrom

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: