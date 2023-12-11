Sales & Deals

The Best UGG Deals for Kids at Nordstrom's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Boots and Slippers

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:31 AM PST, December 11, 2023

Nordstrom's Holiday Sale has kids' UGG boots and slippers marked down just in time for winter.

UGG season is in full swing. This winter, everyone deserves comfort, warmth, and joy in the form of footwear — especially your little ones. If your kids could use some new boots or slippers this Christmas, Nordstrom's Holiday Sale has you (and their feet) covered.

Among the wishlist-worthy finds at Nordstrom's sale are deals on UGGs for kids. Cozy boots and slippers are up to 40% off, including abbreviated versions of fan-favorite styles. With temperatures dropping, now is the perfect time to snag a pair of UGGs before the holidays.

Shop the Kids' UGG Deals

UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream, so they'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

Ahead, shop the best kids' UGG deals from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. Just be sure to order the new shoes for your kiddos by noon ET on December 19 to get them by Christmas. Once you've got your little one bundled up, treat yourself to more of the best UGG deals available now. 

Best UGG Deals for Kids at Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Classic II Boot

UGG Kids' Classic II Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Classic II Boot

A year-round favorite, this boot made of water-resistant suede sports a shiny pop at the heel and is lined with plush genuine shearling to keep little toes toasty-warm.

$120 $95

Shop Now

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot

A lofty platform sole brings kid-size drama to this water-resistant boot.

$135 $105

Shop Now

UGG Kids' Classic Ultra Mini

UGG Kids' Classic Ultra Mini
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Classic Ultra Mini

Kids can enjoy the cozy softness of this short version of a classic UGG boot. The style delivers extra comfort with a lining of genuine shearling and UGGplush.

$120 $84

Shop Now

UGG Kids' Ascot Slipper

UGG Kids' Ascot Slipper
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Ascot Slipper

Wrap little feet in cozy comfort in this classic slip-on crafted from UGGpure, which is made entirely from wool to feel and wear like genuine shearling.

$80 $65

Shop Now

UGG Kids' Cozy II Scuff Slipper

UGG Kids' Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Cozy II Scuff Slipper

Give the gift of cozy warmth with this sparkling scuff slipper from UGG.

$70 $55

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

