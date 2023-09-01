Upgrading your tech is one of the best ways to seamlessly prepare your transition from the summer into the fall season. Now that Labor Day weekend is here, Walmart's Labor Day Sale is offering Black Friday-level deals on sought-after electronics.

There is no better time to save on quality tech products to help you get back into your fall routine. From top-rated 4K TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches, you can expect discounts across the board with the best Walmart Labor Day tech deals.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for end-of-summer workouts, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of gadgets from Apple, Sony, LG, Lenovo and more. To help you find the very best Walmart tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've gathered the best tech deals we could find into categories. Below, shop the hottest tech deals available at the Walmart Labor Day Sale now.

The Best Walmart Labor Day TV Deals

For streaming all of this season's new shows and movies you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Labor Day TV sales are offering huge discounts on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV Walmart LG UHD Class 4K WebOS Smart TV LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. This television is also on sale in 43'', 50'', 55'' and 65'' sizes at Walmart. $448 $358 55-Inch Shop Now $898 $698 75-Inch Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Walmart Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. $1,998 $1,449 Shop Now

VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV Walmart VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV This Vizio V-Series will not only improve your movie viewing experience, but also your gaming to a whole new level with the V-Gaming Engine. $528 $398 Shop Now

Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV Walmart Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy. $338 $298 Shop Now

Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV Walmart Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. $3,500 $2,484 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. From AirPods to Beats, multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) AirPods are necessary for studying, watching videos for class, or listening to music on campus. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The new AirPods Pro offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case. $249 $219 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion. $248 $169 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones immerse you in rich, award-winning sound everywhere you want to go. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it's your perfect everyday headphone. $179 $129 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling. $399 $329 GPS Shop Now $499 $429 GPS + Cellular Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), 40mm Walmart Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), 40mm The Apple Watch SE 1st Generation has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it. $279 $129 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Laptop Deals

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro Walmart Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro Don’t let its lightweight design fool you. This PC is powered by the 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, Samsung's most powerful available CPU yet. $1,200 $979 Shop Now

HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop Walmart HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD. $559 $494 Shop Now

HP Stream 14" Laptop Walmart HP Stream 14" Laptop The HP Stream offers a 14" laptop featuring a non-touchscreen display, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid state drive for all of your work and entertainment needs. $209 $179 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5 Walmart Microsoft Surface PC Laptop 5 The sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is designed with powerful Intel Core i5 processors for quick multitasking. $1,500 $1,200 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Labor Day Gaming Deals

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor Walmart Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor Enhance your gaming experience with this 27 inch monitor, on sale for a great deal of more than $400 off right now. $800 $350 Shop Now

Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000 Walmart Acer Gaming Desktop Predator Orion 3000 This virtual reality ready Acer Gaming Desktop is on sale for $300. Game, stream, edit, do it all with this processor. Snag this Walmart Plus Week deal now. $1,100 $970 Shop Now

Xbox Series X Video Game Console Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console Save almost $100 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. $596 $499 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: