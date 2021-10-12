The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's fall sale.

Walmart's fall sale features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV, Samsung Celeron Chromebook, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time.

Tech

Kitchenware & Appliances

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Decorations From Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and More

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Kylie Jenner's Affordable 'Hello Fall' Candle and 17 of the Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

12 Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for the Fall

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

The Best Meal Kits to Try for Thanksgiving

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall