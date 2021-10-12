Shopping

The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
walmart tech deals
Walmart

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's fall sale

Walmart's fall sale features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV, Samsung Celeron Chromebook, Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances. 

To help you find the very best deals, ET Style has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. 

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time. 

Tech

LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ®
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ®
Walmart
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ®
If you want fall tv to be an experience, the LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ® TV is what you want. Bonus: shop now to save $900!
$2,700$1,797
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
Save $39 on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. 
$219$180
Samsung CB4 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook
Samsung CB4 Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook
Walmart
Samsung CB4 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook
The Samsung Celeron Chromebook is great for back to school season. It has a 11.6-inch screen, Chrome OS operating system, 32 GB hard drive capacity and a 12.5-hour battery life. 
$299$129
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Walmart
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Save $60 on the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch with built-in voice control. 
$200$144
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Walmart
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Take $110 off the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. 
$749$639
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Need a new TV? Walmart's Early Holiday sale has a ton marked down, like this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. 
$449$358
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $200. 
$180$120
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player
Walmart
Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player
The Roku Express streaming device delivers 4K picture, HDR color, smooth Wifi connection and voice control. 
$39$29
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Walmart
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Take your TikTok videos to another level by using a selfie ring light. This one comes with a tripod stand, phone holder and remote. 
$36

Kitchenware & Appliances

Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Walmart
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Get ready for the upcoming holiday season with this large air fryer. 
$150$74
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
Walmart
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
A portable smoke-less grill with easy-to-clean removable parts and a tempered glass lid. 
$129$90
Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set
Farberware 11-piece Purple Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Set
Walmart
Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set
Make chopping veggies more fun with a rainbow blade knife. 
$35$19
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Walmart
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
The Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer is anything but an eyesore. The beautiful and functional air fryer holds 5.2 quarts and has eight one-touch presets for quick cooking. 
$120$70
Blush Cart Barware Set
Blush Cart Barware Set
Walmart
Blush Cart Barware Set
Rainbow kitchenware is having a moment, thanks to Selena Gomez. Get this Blush Cart Barware Set to round out your rainbow collection. 
$30$24
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Overhaul your old pots and pans with this 18-piece non-stick cookware set. 
$50$44
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Walmart
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is perfect for homes with pets. 
$110$99

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Decorations From Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and More

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

The Best Kitchenaid Attachments for the Holidays

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Kylie Jenner's Affordable 'Hello Fall' Candle and 17 of the Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

12 Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for the Fall

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

The Best Meal Kits to Try for Thanksgiving

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

 