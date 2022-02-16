Shopping

The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days

Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances. 

To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money. 

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time. 

Tech & Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.
$197$175
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Walmart
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB
Take $99 off the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. 
$749$650
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Need a new TV? Walmart has a ton marked down, like this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. 
$358$319
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
Walmart
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100. 
$180$98
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Walmart
10.2 Selfie Ring Light w/ Tripod Stand & Phone Holder
Take your TikTok videos to another level by using a selfie ring light. This one comes with a tripod stand, phone holder and remote. 
$120$33

Kitchenware & Appliances

Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Walmart
Aukey Home 5.8QT Air Fryer
Make lunch a breeze with this large air fryer. 
$210$106
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
Walmart
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Plus
A portable smoke-less grill with easy-to-clean removable parts and a tempered glass lid. 
$119$89
Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set
Farberware 11-piece Purple Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Set
Walmart
Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set
Make chopping veggies more fun with a rainbow blade knife. 
$35$18
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
Walmart
Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer
The Rozmoz 5.2Qt Air Fryer is anything but an eyesore. The beautiful and functional air fryer holds 5.2 quarts and has eight one-touch presets for quick cooking. 
$130$80
Blush Cart Barware Set
Blush Cart Barware Set
Walmart
Blush Cart Barware Set
Rainbow kitchenware is having a moment, thanks to Selena Gomez. Get this Blush Cart Barware Set to round out your rainbow collection. 
$48$29
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Walmart
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
Overhaul your old pots and pans with this 18-piece non-stick cookware set. 
$50$40
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Walmart
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is perfect for homes with pets. 
$124$89

