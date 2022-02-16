The Best Walmart Tech Deals To Shop Right Now

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get great tech deals from Walmart! Right now you can score tons of discounts on electronics and tech items with the retailer's Deals for Days.

Walmart's Deals for Days features big markdowns and discount items from top brands. Standouts include Apple AirPods Pro, a 55-inch TCL Roku Smart TV and an Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air. In addition to electronics, Walmart has amazing deals on kitchenware and appliances.

To help you find the very best deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones we think are worth the money.

Below, shop a selection of the best Walmart tech deals right now, available for only a limited time.

Tech & Electronics

Kitchenware & Appliances

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More

Presidents' Day TV Deals at Samsung: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

16 Best Presidents' Day Sales 2022: Furniture, Fashion, Tech and More