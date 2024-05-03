Wayfair's Way Day is one of the best time to invest in larger furniture such as sofas. Here, we've found the best early deals to shop.
Having a good couch can truly make or break a living space, but finding a stylish option that fits all your needs can run you thousands of dollars. Luckily, Wayfair's huge Way Day sale is right around the corner, and the retailer is kicking off tons of early deals on best-selling sofas and sectionals.
Wayfair's Way Day sale officially returns Saturday, May 4 through Monday, May 6, and there is truly no better time to shop for your home. Whether you're ready to furnish a new living space or finally pull the trigger on an investment piece, you can score early savings of up to 80% on everything from outdoor furniture and bedding to area rugs and lighting fixtures.
With thousands of deals to shop, you might need some help finding the best sofas on sale ahead of Way Day. To make your search easier, we've picked out 12 of our favorite sofa deals available now. Whether you're looking for a sprawling sectional to fill out your space or a compact couch that's apartment-friendly, our list has got you covered.
Below, shop the best deals on sofas and couches before Way Day 2024 arrives.
Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Fans of the "cloud couch" design trend will adore this cushy sofa.
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue.
Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa
This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
Save 50% on this genuine leather sofa, designed with a pair of back cushions, track arms and round tapered legs.
Zipcode Design Cazenovia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.
Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa
Made of ultra-soft genuine leather, this couch elevates any living room.
Wade Logan Forbestown 7 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
This sectional sofa comes complete with comfy upholstery, three toss pillows and a matching ottoman.
AllModern Moab 81'' Upholstered Sofa
This mid-century modern sofa features slim square arms and metal legs for a crisp, clean-lined look.
Willa Arlo Interiors Joannes 84'' Velvet Sofa
Add a touch of vintage glam to your home with this velvet couch, available in five colors.
Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa
Available in black or camel faux leather, this convertible sleeper couch is an elegant addition to any home.
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
Zipcode Design Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional with Storage
This sectional couch's chaise seat lifts up to reveal a storage spot for blankets and throw pillows.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.
