We're only a few weeks away from the 2024 Super Bowl. Whether you've grabbed yourself a new TV or just want to step up your current screen's audio game, now's a great time to try out one of the best soundbars. With powerful, immersive sound and fantastic bass, you can take your Super Bowl viewing experience to the next level.

Just in time for this weekend's NFL Conference Championship games, Amazon has brought back its Black Friday pricing on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. Regularly $499, the limited-time Amazon deal takes $100 off the soundbar — matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Amazon Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Save $100 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. $499 $399 Shop Now

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a small soundbar that not only delivers big, immersive sound powered by Dolby Atmos, but it also features Bose TrueSpace to fill the room with rich, natural sound. The soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, and places them throughout your room, so you feel like crisp sound is coming from areas where there are no speakers.

No matter what you’re watching, Bose's acoustic architecture squeezes 5 speakers into a small, 27.5” wide soundbar to spread sound horizontally, forward, and overhead while the center tweeter provides crisp, clear dialogue. Alexa is also built-in for voice controls, or you can access Works with Google Assistant capabilities with a compatible Google device.

When you are not watching TV, you can stream songs with Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Chromecast built-in. Just connect to Wi-Fi to access integrated music services and internet radio stations through the Bose app.

On sale for 20% off, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is the perfect companion for your smart TV. Because there's no telling when this deal will end, be sure to snag a new soundbar before Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. For even more savings before the big game, check out all our guides to the best Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

