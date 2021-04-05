The Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV Is $1500 Off Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category -- and right now, you can add one to the walls of your living room (or another space in your home) for 60% off.

If you aren't familiar with the Samsung Frame TV, it's time to get acquainted -- especially if you're looking for some celebrity-approved ways to update your home decor. Stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore (who both showcased their TVs while giving tours of their homes) as well as Oprah Winfrey (who added it to her 2017 list of Favorite Things) love this sleek smart TV, thanks to the fact that the screen doubles as wall art in a picture frame when it's not in TV mode. So, if you consider yourself a design-forward home decorator (or you simply want a Samsung TV that'll look as good on your walls as the picture quality it displays) with a knack for electronics, this is the LED TV for you.

Right now, you can get this television -- which will hide in plain sight in your room and typically sells for $2,500 -- for less than $1,000. And if that's not a major TV deal on a quality home entertainment piece, we don't know what is. Plus, for all the art lovers out there, when you get this Samsung smart TV, you'll also have the option to buy new art pieces to display. Or, you can subscribe to a growing library of work from established and emerging artists to rotate through when you want to give your wall art a fresh look.

Scroll down to shop the Samsung Frame TV while it's on sale and add it to your home, stat.

Samsung 43" Class 4K UHD (2160P) The Frame QLED Smart TV Walmart Samsung 43" Class 4K UHD (2160P) The Frame QLED Smart TV When this Samsung TV it turned off, it'll look like a stylish framed piece of wall art to give your home an artful, polished touch. The Smart TV -- which is available with a black, white, beige or walnut frame -- comes with Alexa built in along with the option to choose different images to display while it's turned off. $998 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $2500) Buy Now

