The Wayfair Surplus Sale is here and the deals are rolling in. As part of Wayfair's deals, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 46% off.

Save $195 on the do-it-all countertop appliance, which is now only $230 (regularly $425). The stainless steel style can bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry all your favorite foods. The convenient compact oven has an adjustable thermostat and whisper quiet operation. It can fit six slices of bread and has a safe auto shut-off feature.

If you're still not convinced, just look at the reviews. The air fryer toaster oven has over 18,000 five-star ratings with people wondering why they hadn't bought the air fryer toaster oven sooner. As one writes, "This oven is versatile and easy to clean,I haven’t used my regular oven since this was purchased."

Shop The Wayfair Sale

In addition to this nifty Cuisinart appliance, Wayfair's Sale is filled with deals you don't want to miss across all home categories, including low prices on outdoor furniture, bedding, home decor and more.

