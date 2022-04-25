Way Day 2022 is right around the corner — April 27 and 28 — but the deals have already started. As part of Wayfair's early Way Day deals, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 66% off.

Save $280 on the do-it-all countertop appliance, which is now only $145 (regularly $425). The stainless steel style can bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry all your favorite foods. The convenient compact oven has an adjustable thermostat and whisper quiet operation. It can fit six slices of bread and has a safe auto shut-off feature.

If you're still not convinced, just look at the reviews. The air fryer toaster oven has over 11,000 five-star ratings with people wondering why they hadn't bought the air fryer toaster oven sooner. As one writes, "This oven is versatile and easy to clean,I haven’t used my regular oven since this was purchased."

Shop Early Way Day Deals

In addition to this nifty Cuisinart appliance, Wayfair's early deals ahead of Way Day is filled with sales you don't want to miss across all home categories, including low prices on outdoor furniture, bedding, home decor and more.

