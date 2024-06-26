With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, you can get the K-beauty staple for just $12 at Amazon. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss is on sale just in time to refresh your beauty routine for summer.

The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Over 67,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx that are currently marked down to help you keep your skin hydrated all year long.

Best COSRX Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Amazon COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil Formulated with retinol, this lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin while you sleep and can help reduce signs of aging — such as fine lines and wrinkles — for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin. $25 $17 Shop Now

