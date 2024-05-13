COSRX's snail mucin serum used by Emily Ratajkowski is on sale for just $13 at Amazon.
With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.
No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, you can get the K-beauty staple for just $13 at Amazon. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss is on sale just in time to refresh your beauty routine for summer.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.
In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.
EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Over 67,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx that are currently marked down to help you keep your skin hydrated all year long.
Best COSRX Deals to Shop Now
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
COSRX Niacinamide 5% + Snail Mucin 74% Dual Essence
COSRX's dual essence facial serum targets dark spots and signs of aging with snail mucin and niacinamide ingredients.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
This daily face gel moisturizer is infused with 92% of snail mucin to build a moisture barrier that plumps, hydrates, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives skin radiance without leaving a greasy residue.
COSRX Retinol Cream
This retinol cream can aid in minimizing signs of aging by encouraging smoother, firmer skin.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.
COSRX Retinol 0.5 Oil
Formulated with retinol, this lightweight anti-aging serum seeps into the skin while you sleep and can help reduce signs of aging — such as fine lines and wrinkles — for smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.
