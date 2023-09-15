We've got all the best Samsung 4K TV deals available right now, from the stunning Frame TV to the newest QLED models.
This season's huge Discover Samsung sale is winding down, which means time is running out to score a record-low price on a stunning TV. For just a few more days, Samsung is slashing prices on best-selling 4K TVs, including The Frame TV, and a wide range of other popular OLED and QLED TVs through Sunday, September 17.
Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, you can save thousands on Samsung's top-rated 4K TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, the Discover Samsung fall TV sale is not one to miss.
Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TVs for football season, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung 4K TV deals actually worth shopping from the Discover Samsung fall sale. This weekend's limited-time savings make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.
The Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,210 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,000.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
65" Samsung Class The Serif QLED 4K (2022)
One of our favorite features on The Serif is the Ambient Mode+ — it's like a live wallpaper for your TV. When you select Ambient Mode+, you can select between two different patterns that display on your TV screen. You don't have to deal with a boring old black screen when you aren't using your TV.
75" Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace.
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience.
