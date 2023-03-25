Shopping

The Discover Samsung Sale Ends This Weekend: Save Big on TVs, Phones, Appliances and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Discover Samsung Spring Sale
Samsung

Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event is underway. With just two more days of the week-long sale to go, now is the time to get the latest Samsung tech at deep discounts with impressive deals on Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, smart home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more. 

Shop the Samsung Sale

Through Sunday, March 26, the Discover Samsung sale event can help you spring clean like a professional and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily Flash Deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.

Discounting popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale. 

While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the biggest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Discover Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.

Best Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Saturday, March 25

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,600
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$1,000
Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get $100 off and up to $160 instant trade-in credit.

$1,000$740
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition
Samsung
Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Object Recognition

Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.

$1,300$670
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800$460

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now

75" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
85" Samsung Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.

$2,800$1,900
65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
65" Samsung Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)

Save up to $3,700 and experience Samsung's most immersive and best picture yet on the ultra-premium Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV with Infinity Screen. Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos are built in for a spectacular viewing experience. 

$5,000$3,000
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$1,080
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save $1,200 during the Discover Samsung Event. 

$3,500$2,300
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.

$1,500$1,200

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with AI OptiWash and Auto Dispense

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,689$1,099
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel
Samsung
28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel

Save $400 on Samsung's refrigerator made with multi-vent technology to keep items on every shelf evenly cooled. Its modern look featuring a minimalist exterior with signature flat-door design and recessed handles seamlessly blends into your kitchen.

$1,499$1,199
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Save $1,600 on this sleek and stylish washer & dryer duo. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$4,098$2,498
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung
Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332$1,849
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

This large 6.3 cu. ft. oven fits multiple meals at one time, or it can easily accommodate big casserole dishes or roasting pans.

$1,249$829

Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $850 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings. Get $100 instant Samsung Creditand up to $750 instant trade-in credit. 

$1,200$450
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. 

$1,060$400
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Best Discover Samsung Tablet Deals to Shop Now

Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8+

Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. 

$900$320
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$780$200
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150$110

