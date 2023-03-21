Shopping

The Discover Samsung Sale Event Is Back: Shop Daily Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Discover Samsung Event Spring 2023
Samsung

Whether you love keeping your devices connected, the latest tech, or that fresh feeling after spring cleaning, you're in luck — because the Spring Discover Samsung Event starts today. Now through Sunday, March 26, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag daily deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, smart home appliances, vacuums, monitors and more. 

With this quarter's Discover Samsung sale event, you can get a head start on your spring cleaning and upgrade that old TV for a more cinematic viewing experience. Weeklong deals, tech bundles and unheard-of deals of the day are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so be sure to check back here for the latest and greatest. Adding to the excitement are daily flash deals that will only be available between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET.

Slashing prices on popular tech picks, you can expect significant markdowns on innovative Samsung products like the new Galaxy S23 smartphones, top-of-the-line washers and dryers, the Frame TV and even the JetBot robot vacuum to take your home refresh to the next level. With huge savings like these, any Samsung Black Friday regrets can likely be rectified with this sale. 

While a few of these deals will last the entire week, take advantage of the hottest Samsung deals that are only available for a limited time. Ahead, shop today's best Discover Samsung deals before they're gone tomorrow.

Best Discover Samsung Deals of the Day: Tuesday, March 21

75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, the QN90B takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Save $1,300 during the Discover Samsung Event. 

$3,500$2,200
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Get $200 off and up to $265 instant trade-in credit for a total savings of $465.

$1,200$935
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Samsung
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$1,200$799
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Extra-Large 5.5 cu. ft. Capacity means fewer loads and less time in the laundry room. Wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.

$1,200$799

More Spring 2023 Discover Samsung Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $750 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings.

$1,200$450
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,700
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
65" The Frame Smart TV 2021
Samsung
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500$1,200
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300$1,100
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. 

$1,060$400
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Get 38% off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. The folding feature allows you to multitask, plus, if you have an S Pen, the Z Fold 4 is ready for it.

$1,920$1,199
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8+

Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit on Samsung's newest tablet. With incredible 8K resolution, the large screen makes your content look unbelievably brilliant. 

$900$320
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$780$200
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2022)

The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.

$1,500$1,200
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2

Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$150$110
The Freestyle Portable Projector
The Freestyle Portable Projector
Samsung
The Freestyle Portable Projector

Take movie nights to the next level with $100 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.

$800$700
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen
Samsung
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen

The Odyssey Ark's huge display delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), plus an all new Cockpit Mode and an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial — offering the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.

$3,000$2,000

