The Samsung Discover Summer Sale is finally here, and this quarterly sale event has epic daily deals on top-tier devices and appliances, including Galaxy S22 phones, the Frame TV, and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. If you're a tech fanatic like us, the week-long sale will have you rushing to Samsung to snag epic savings. If you've been eyeing the latest Samsung deals, now's the time to shop.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Now through Sunday, June 26, you can shop one of Samsung's biggest sales of the year. Samsung drops new deals daily, starting at 9 a.m. EDT, but the tech retailer's sale includes more than just daily deals. All week, there are deals on QLED 4K TVs, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, smartwatches, and even washer and dryer sets. You can also double your savings and get an additional 10% off your purchase when you shop two or more of these Discover Samsung spring sales event deals.

We've gathered the best deals in every category to help you get started shopping, including the QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV to start enjoying a more cinematic experience during your nights at home. The tech retailer is also offering a free Chromebook 4 laptop when you purchase a Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone.

Keep reading to check out the best Samsung deals you can get right now.

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $100 off instantly and $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,000 $200 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Score a $100 instant Samsung Credit with purchase on this Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, enjoy up to $800 on Enhanced Trade-in and get a pair of free Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds. Is there really a better deal than that? $1,000 $200 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest Galaxy Book ever and this lightweight laptop is also lightning fast. Lose yourself in your favorite content with vibrant cinematic-like viewing at 100% color volume whether you're working or watching a movie inside or in direct sunlight. $1,100 $910 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The Galaxy S21 FE's high quality display delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight. In addition to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, you also get a free Chromebook 4 with this purchase. $700 $125 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in. $200 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Keep track of a lot more than just the time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Plus, you can save $30 on the Bluetooth version of the smartwatch or save $50 instantly with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. $250 $220 BLUETOOTH Buy Now $350 $300 CLASSIC Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,300 $425 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

