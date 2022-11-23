Shopping

The Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup and Skincare

By Lauren Gruber‍
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty's Black Friday Sale is here just in time to refresh your beauty routine and stock up on your skincare favorites for winter. Super Bowl 2023 performer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin huge sitewide sale this weekend for Cyber Week. The Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale is offering 25% off everything from the cult-favorite brand. There are even some bigger deals on Fenty must-haves on sale for up to 60% off

The Fenty Beauty Sale

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow

Now's the perfect time to try out a new shade of lipstick, lip gloss, and eyeliner — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to prepare for the cooler, dryer months ahead. A few of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades. Savings also apply to Rihanna's skincare, including the beloved Fat Water toners and Renew n Recover face and eye hydration essentials. 

Ahead, shop the best deals from Fenty Beauty's Black Friday Sale and get all your Black Friday beauty shopping done before the sale ends.

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask
Fenty Beauty
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask

A detox that deeply purify pores and clears dirt, oil and impurities while instantly refining your skin.

 

$32$24
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty Longwear Foundation
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity -- so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin. (It also has an impressive shade range.)

$39$15
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum
Fenty Skin
Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Blemish-prone skin is no match for this pore-refining toner that evens your skin tone and fights shine thanks to a healthy dose of niacinamide.

$30$22
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from five shades. 

$20$15
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer

Available in 50 shades, the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, long-wearing and crease-proof with medium to full coverage. 

$28
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo
Fenty Beauty
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty

This isn't an average highlighter, friends. The cream-and-powder hybrid Killawatt Highlighter packs a punch in glow. Offered in two singles and five duos, shades range from bold metallic gold to subtle champagne color.

$38$23
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen

This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. 

$38$29
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow.

$28$11
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Fenty Beauty
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

A two-in-one cleanser that removes makeup and cleanses the skin without drying it out. 

$26$20
Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint
Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint

A red lip is the best when you can lip-define with precision.

$26$20
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Fenty Beauty
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

The Rihanna glow is real — and the Fenty Beauty queen even told Allure that she had turned to this hydrating body cream during her pregnancy.

$42$31

