Fenty Beauty's Black Friday Sale is here just in time to refresh your beauty routine and stock up on your skincare favorites for winter. Super Bowl 2023 performer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin huge sitewide sale this weekend for Cyber Week. The Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale is offering 25% off everything from the cult-favorite brand. There are even some bigger deals on Fenty must-haves on sale for up to 60% off.

The Fenty Beauty Sale

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow.

Now's the perfect time to try out a new shade of lipstick, lip gloss, and eyeliner — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to prepare for the cooler, dryer months ahead. A few of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades. Savings also apply to Rihanna's skincare, including the beloved Fat Water toners and Renew n Recover face and eye hydration essentials.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Fenty Beauty's Black Friday Sale and get all your Black Friday beauty shopping done before the sale ends.

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Fenty Beauty This isn't an average highlighter, friends. The cream-and-powder hybrid Killawatt Highlighter packs a punch in glow. Offered in two singles and five duos, shades range from bold metallic gold to subtle champagne color. $38 $23 Buy Now

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick This cream-to-powder highlighting stick works wonders. Use it as a pop of shimmery blush or mix with other highlighters to create your own custom glow. $28 $11 Buy Now

